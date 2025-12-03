Victims of rape and serious sexual violence are now set to receive greater support under important government reforms aimed at ensuring fairer trials. These reforms address a pressing issue, as many victims have been historically vilified in the courtroom, often facing the painful burden of previous sexual experiences being misrepresented as evidence against them. Acknowledging this, recent changes will focus on stamping out harmful rape myths that have long hindered the justice process.

The government is making strides to prevent the trauma victims experience during trials from causing them to drop out of the justice system entirely. Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, emphasized the urgent need for these reforms, stating “Far too many victims of rape are dropping out of the system because they feel that they are the ones on trial.” He highlighted the ongoing issue of rapists escaping justice due to a system that has traditionally favoured the accused.

To rectify this imbalance, the reforms include a new higher admissibility threshold for introducing prior allegations made by the victim, ensuring that only genuinely relevant past claims can be used against them. Additionally, the use of a victim’s sexual history will be more tightly controlled, reducing the emotional distress that such evidence can cause.

Reports from the former Victims’ Commissioner indicate a significant lack of faith in the justice system, with nearly 60% of victims feeling they could not attain justice. Addressing this lack of trust is central to the government's Plan for Change, which is aimed at halving violence against women and girls in the next decade. Lammy reaffirmed the goal of the reforms by stating, “This must stop. We must rebalance the justice system to serve victims first and foremost, and that starts with the crucial reforms we’re bringing forward today."

Furthermore, additional measures introduced will raise the admissibility threshold for previous compensation claims to avoid unfair character attacks on victims and ensure that previous convictions related to domestic abuse can be evidence in domestic violence cases.

Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones, noted the profound challenges faced by survivors, remarking, “Facing their rapist at trial is already one of the most difficult things a victim will ever have to do.” She emphasized the necessity of ensuring victims are not demonised in the courtroom, outlining the intention behind the reforms to make trials a more supportive environment for women.

Katrin Hohl, Independent Advisor to the UK government on Criminal Justice Responses to Sexual Violence, remarked, "This reform package improves procedural justice for rape victims and makes it harder for rape myths and misconceptions to cast undue shadow on victim credibility." Hohl underscored the significance of the reforms in shifting focus back to the defendant and the factual case at hand.

The collaborative efforts of multiple organisations advocating for women’s rights, including End Violence Against Women Coalition, have significantly contributed to shaping these new reforms. A spokesperson for these groups commented on the ongoing campaign for justice, stating, “Experiencing rape or sexual violence should never be treated as ‘bad character’ or reduced to someone’s ‘sexual history’.”

This suite of reforms arrives as part of broader judicial changes aimed at alleviating the overwhelming pressure on the court system. The government is investing £550 million in victims’ support services over the next three years, in addition to a commitment of £5 million per year from the Department of Health and Social Care. This renewed focus on justice for victims takes a firm step towards restoring faith in the legal system and securing justice for America’s most vulnerable citizens.