Ramsdens strengthens Yorkshire private wealth team with partner appointment

With over 20 years of experience as a private client lawyer, Mr. Knowles joins from the York office of Knights, where he was a partner in the tax, wills, and estates teams. His previous roles include over two years as a partner at Langleys Solicitors and more than six years at Weightmans.

Mr. Knowles brings a wealth of expertise in capital tax planning for high-net-worth individuals, complex will drafting, succession planning, and trust management. He also specialises in long-term care planning and estate administration.

Chris Reynolds, partner and head of Ramsdens’ private wealth services team, remarked: “As we continue to build the expertise of our private wealth team, James’ extensive knowledge of business succession planning will further strengthen our services to business owners and individuals. James is a well-known figure in the private client arena in both North and West Yorkshire, having worked for some large national firms. His strong network will be invaluable in helping us grow our presence across the region.”

Mr. Knowles expressed his enthusiasm for the new role: “Joining the Ramsdens team is an exciting opportunity to help build the brand as a leading firm in Yorkshire and raise awareness of the extent of our private wealth offering. I’m looking forward to being part of a traditional law firm that focuses on people, whether by providing outstanding service to clients or helping to develop talent within the team.”

Ramsdens Solicitors' growing private wealth team now includes 22 specialist lawyers, including eight partners, with expertise in all aspects of probate, wills, and trusts, including tax planning and contentious probate.