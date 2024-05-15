Ramsdens Solicitors grows senior team with five promotions

Yorkshire-based Ramsdens Solicitors has bolstered its senior team by promoting five dedicated lawyers across its network of a dozen offices. Jennifer Slater, Katie Sharp, Jane Holroyd, and Rosanna Drewery have been elevated to the position of partner, while Jolene Briggs has been promoted to conveyancing manager for the Calderdale region.

Paul Joyce, managing partner of Ramsdens Solicitors, emphasised the firm's commitment to nurturing talent and providing career development opportunities. "As a firm, we are committed to bringing on board new talent and giving them the support they need to develop their careers with us. It’s fantastic to see these five knowledgeable and committed lawyers moving up in the firm, and these promotions are well deserved recognition of their contribution to the continued growth of the firm," he said.

The Newly Promoted Partners

Jennifer Slater - Based in the York office, Jennifer Slater brings over 18 years of experience in the private client practice. She specialises in wills, lasting powers of attorney, lifetime tax planning, and the creation and administration of trusts and estates, particularly those with complex issues and agricultural estates. Jennifer is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and a member of the Law Society’s Private Client Section.

Katie Sharp - At Ramsdens' Mirfield office, Katie Sharp has been promoted to partner after qualifying as a solicitor in 2015. With over a decade of experience in conveyancing, she has extensive knowledge of residential property transactions, including sales, purchases, and re-mortgages of freehold and leasehold properties, as well as new-builds, unregistered properties, and help-to-buy schemes. Katie also handles private mortgages, lease extensions, and title splits.

Jane Holroyd - Based at the Edgerton office, Jane Holroyd has become a partner in the commercial property team. Since qualifying in 2014, she has managed various property transactions, including development site acquisitions, commercial freehold sales, and lease negotiations for both landlords and tenants. Jane also specializes in advising SIPP and SSAS pension trustees on commercial property investments.

Rosanna Drewery - Rosanna Drewery, now a partner in the child law practice, works across West and North Yorkshire. Joining Ramsdens soon after her qualification in 2014, she has focused on public law proceedings (care proceedings) under the Children Act 1989, representing parents, grandparents, and other family members. She also handles special guardianship cases and is an accredited member of the Children's Panel, representing children in both public and private law proceedings through their guardians.

New Conveyancing Manager

Jolene Briggs - Promoted to conveyancing manager for Calderdale, Jolene Briggs is based in Elland and manages conveyancing matters in both Halifax and Elland offices. She deals with all types of conveyancing transactions, including freehold, leasehold, unregistered, equity, right-to-buy, and auction properties. Jolene joined Ramsdens in 2014 after a decade with a property practice in Leeds.

Ramsdens Solicitors, with a heritage of over 150 years, provides a wide range of legal services to businesses and individuals throughout Yorkshire. The multi-award-winning law firm operates 12 offices and boasts a team of 280 professionals, including 39 partners. These recent promotions reflect the firm's ongoing commitment to growth and excellence in legal services.