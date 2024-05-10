Ramsdens Solicitors bolsters court of protection team with health and welfare legal specialist

With a background in advising on health and welfare cases within the Court of Protection, Whitehead brings over seven years of experience garnered at Kirklees Council.

Having initially trained as a barrister, Whitehead has honed her expertise in a spectrum of legal areas, including challenges to Deprivations of Liberty (DOLS), Section 16 applications under the Mental Capacity Act 2005, and best interest decisions. Her transition to solicitorship has further diversified her focus, encompassing Section 21 objections, medical consent matters, and capacity issues.

Whitehead's academic journey reflects her dedication to specialised legal domains, holding post-graduate degrees in Mental Health Law and Biotechnology Law. Currently pursuing a PhD focusing on capacity to engage in sexual relations, she epitomises a commitment to advancing understanding and practice within her field.

Natalie Lang, Partner and Head of Ramsdens’ Court of Protection team, underscores the firm's dedication to providing comprehensive support to families navigating complex legal landscapes. Whitehead's addition further bolsters the firm's position as a leader in this specialised area, enhancing the depth of expertise within the Court of Protection team.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Whitehead emphasises the opportunity to contribute to a dynamic team renowned for its empathetic and pragmatic approach to client support. Combining legal acumen with a compassionate ethos, Ramsdens Solicitors continues to set a high standard in providing accessible and effective legal counsel in challenging circumstances.