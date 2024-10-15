Ramsdens Private Client Team wins National Wills and Probate Award

This accolade highlights the firm’s commitment to innovation, service excellence, client experience, and expertise in wills and probate law.

The British Wills and Probate Awards, launched in 2018, have grown into the largest event recognising the exceptional work of will-writing and private client teams across England and Wales. Ramsdens’ 41-strong private wealth team, which includes six partners, was praised by judges for delivering real benefits to clients while also improving efficiency and reducing costs. The team offers a full suite of private client services, including probate, wills, trusts, and Power of Attorney.

Chris Reynolds, head of the private wealth and succession team, expressed pride in the national recognition:

“Being known for our technical expertise in Yorkshire and beyond, this award is especially rewarding. Our expert and friendly team works to make complex legal processes as stress-free and understandable as possible for our clients.”

Paul Joyce, Ramsdens’ managing partner, echoed these sentiments, noting the importance of public recognition:

“It’s always gratifying to be recognised as one of the UK’s best firms. I congratulate the team on this prestigious achievement, further cementing our reputation on a national scale.”

The 2024 British Wills and Probate Awards took place in Manchester on October 10th, with the winners chosen by a panel of expert judges from the legal services sector. The submissions were assessed on technological innovation, technical expertise, and client service, with customer feedback playing a key role in the judging process.

Ramsdens Solicitors, a multi-award-winning firm with 11 offices across Yorkshire, continues to solidify its national standing, thanks to its highly skilled 230-strong team, led by 43 partners.