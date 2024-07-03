Ramsdens boosts real estate team with eighth partner

Ramsdens Solicitors, a prominent law firm across Yorkshire, has strengthened its real estate division by appointing Ian Hartley as partner. Ian brings extensive expertise from his tenure at Squire Patton Boggs, where he served as director in the Leeds real estate team following a successful career at Walker Morris. His experience spans various sectors including residential, hospitality, industrial, retail, agriculture, and energy, with a focus on development transactions.

"I am thrilled to join Ramsdens’ expanding real estate team," Ian remarked, emphasising his excitement during this pivotal growth phase for the firm. Kirsty Jackson, Ramsdens' head of real estate, expressed enthusiasm about Ian's appointment, highlighting his client-focused approach and robust industry reputation.

Ramsdens Solicitors, established over 150 years ago, operates 11 offices across Yorkshire and boasts a team of 230 professionals, including 42 partners committed to delivering high-quality legal services.