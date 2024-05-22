Ramsdens appoints new head of corporate

Ramsdens Solicitors, a prominent Yorkshire law firm with 11 offices and a 280-strong team, has appointed Adam Cockroft as the new head of its nine-member corporate and commercial practice. Adam Cockroft, who joined Ramsdens in 2010, has been instrumental in the firm's growth, working with a diverse clientele from small businesses to large corporates across various sectors including healthcare, retail, industry, and professional services. His expertise encompasses sales, acquisitions, mergers, and corporate reorganisations, along with representing clients with substantial property portfolios.

Stephen Newman, the former head of corporate, steps down after over two decades but remains a partner, continuing to advise clients and support Cockroft. Newman stated, “It is time to hand over leadership of the team to the next generation of lawyers. For any business to thrive, it’s important to acknowledge when to make change, and Adam is an excellent lawyer whose enthusiasm and new ideas will take the practice into a bright and exciting future.”

Adam Cockroft expressed his enthusiasm about leading the practice, saying, “With our long-established name, which is trusted by businesses and individuals throughout Yorkshire, I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the company and commercial practice into the next phase of our development. It will very much be about harnessing the latest technology and modern ways of working while delivering the outstanding service our clients have come to expect.”

Ramsdens Solicitors, with a heritage of over 150 years, continues to provide a wide range of legal services. The firm’s 280-strong team, including more than 30 partners, has earned multiple awards, reflecting its commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.