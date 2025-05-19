The UK government’s 2025 White Paper, Restoring Control over the Immigration System, sets out a major shake-up of how legal migration works. One of the headline changes will be the introduction of what is described as tougher English language requirements for migrants.

The proposed jump from B1 to B2 level for workers and students might not be as dramatic as it sounds. Right now, most skilled workers and students need to show they can speak English at the B1 level (intermediate). The new plan would bump that up to B2 (upper intermediate), which means being able to understand more complex language, hold fluent conversations and write clearly.

The likely impact of the new rules

In practice, many skilled migrants and international students already meet or exceed this level. Universities usually ask for B2 or higher, and employers often expect strong communication skills. So, while the change adds a bit more red tape, it probably won’t alter the current situation as much as the government describes.

While the government says the changes are about helping people integrate and feel part of British life, the real-world impact, especially on dependants, deserves a closer look. The new rules for adult dependants, partners and children, of people coming to the UK on work or study visas are more worrying. The government wants to bring in an A1 English requirement (basic level) just to enter the UK, with a step up to A2 for visa extensions and B2 for settlement. That’s a big shift from the current system, where dependants don’t need to prove their English until they apply for settlement, usually five years down the line.

The idea is to boost integration, but this doesn’t consider the real-life challenges many dependants face. The White Paper links low employment rates among dependants to poor English skills. This doesn’t consider other reasons why dependants may not work. For example, many are full-time carers, often mothers of young children. Some may have disabilities which limit their ability to learn other languages. Their ability to work could, therefore, be shaped more by childcare, health and support systems than by language alone.

UK immigration law generally doesn’t allow children to join one parent unless the other parent is also admitted. If a partner can’t meet the English requirement, the whole family could be kept apart. These changes risk splitting families. That’s not just a paperwork issue, it’s a deeply personal and painful consequence.

Yes, integration matters. Yes, speaking English helps people access services, find jobs and feel part of the community. But integration is a two-way street. It’s not just about language, it’s also about having access to affordable childcare, education and inclusive policies.

A more supportive approach

The government says it will improve access to English classes, but so far, the details are thin. Without serious investment in adult education and community support, these new rules could end up excluding people rather than helping them thrive. Maybe that’s the intention?

There’s a fair argument for making sure people who settle in the UK can speak English. But the journey to integration should be supportive, not punitive. A more balanced approach might include:

offering English support for dependants without making it a hard requirement for entry;

building in flexibility when circumstances ask for it; and

making sure that language rules don’t break-up families.

Immigration policy shouldn’t just be about numbers or test scores, it’s about people, families and communities. If we want a system that works, it needs to combine fairness with compassion and a bit of common sense.