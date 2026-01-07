Railpen, the manager of the £34 billion railways pension scheme in the UK, has appointed Sarah Gray as its new General Counsel. Sarah joins Railpen from the Post Office, where she served as interim Group General Counsel. With nearly 30 years of legal experience, she has held senior roles at major companies such as Santander and RSA. In her new position, she will be a member of Railpen’s Executive Committee, overseeing legal, compliance, governance, and financial crime functions while reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Andy Bord.

Sarah replaces Sally-Ann James, who is retiring after a successful tenure at Railpen. Andy Bord commented on Sarah's appointment, saying "Sarah joins Railpen at a time of significant change in the pension and railway industries. She is an excellent addition to the team, and her vast wealth of experience will be invaluable in leading our legal, compliance and governance functions." Bord also expressed gratitude towards Sally-Ann, stating, "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sally-Ann from all of us at Railpen for her exceptional work, and to wish her all the best on a well-earned retirement.”

In her first comments as General Counsel, Sarah Gray stated, "I'm delighted to join a purpose-driven company that puts its members at the heart of every decision. It is an exciting time to join Railpen, with reforms underway across the pensions and railway sectors. I look forward to applying my experience in legal, compliance and governance to support the leadership team — helping the company navigate these changes while ensuring we deliver on our purpose of securing our members' future." With her extensive track record in negotiation, advice, and communication, Sarah is well-positioned to contribute to Railpen's ongoing mission and success.