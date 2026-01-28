Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP has made headlines by announcing the addition of Ghalib Mahmoud as a partner in their UAE offices. Previously with Hadef & Partners in Dubai, Ghalib was instrumental in leading their international dispute resolution team, particularly excelling in the Healthcare & Life Sciences sector and the Restructuring & Insolvency team. During his tenure, he helped establish one of the region's most successful restructuring practices, earning a reputation as one of the top dispute lawyers in the UAE, sought after by clients within the region and internationally.

Ghalib's expertise encompasses a broad range of areas including restructuring and bankruptcy, corporate fraud investigations, asset tracing, and general civil and commercial litigation. His qualifications are notable, holding full rights of audience before the Courts of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) – a distinction earned by only a select few UAE-based and American lawyers. Additionally, he represents clients before the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Courts and possesses extensive experience in navigating local onshore courts across the Emirates as well as appellate levels. Ghalib’s unique approach has resulted in the establishment of several groundbreaking legal precedents in the UAE, employing innovative techniques and strategies. He is fully bilingual in Arabic and English and is licensed to practice law not only in the UAE, but also in New Jersey, New York, the District of Columbia, and England and Wales.

Among Ghalib’s notable achievements is his advisory role for the KBBO Group concerning a pioneering restructuring case in the Abu Dhabi courts, following the collapse of NMC Health during the pandemic. His extensive experience also includes successfully defending global healthcare companies in government investigations throughout the Middle East, and aiding clients in arbitration while enforcing foreign awards and judgments in the UAE.

Reflecting on his new role, Ghalib stated, “Quinn Emanuel is a firm that embodies the strength, tenacity and power that I have always respected and admired. It is the law firm that all clients want on their side.” He expressed excitement regarding joining a firm renowned for its litigation prowess, emphasising how impressed he has been with the firm's approach to dispute resolution during his prior experiences working alongside them. “When Quinn Emanuel opened in the UAE, I knew that the paradigm for how disputes will be tackled in the region has shifted,” he added, underscoring the significance of this move in his career.

His joining follows the strategic recruitment of partners Joanne Strain and Parnika Chaturvedi from King & Wood Mallesons two years prior. Ghalib officially embarked on his new role on 19 January and, alongside Joanne and Parnika, will operate from Quinn Emanuel’s Dubai and Abu Dhabi offices.

Richard East, Quinn Emanuel’s London Senior Partner, remarked on Ghalib’s strong negotiating skills, which were evident during the NMC bankruptcy case, saying, “His hire means we can offer and advise clients, for the first time, services in both the onshore and offshore courts.” He emphasised the importance of the DIFC and ADGM, as they operate on English law and procedure, and expressed eagerness to collaborate with Ghalib to facilitate client interactions between onshore and offshore legal systems.

John B. Quinn, the firm's Founder and Chairman, noted the strategic importance of the UAE in Quinn Emanuel’s expansion plans, stating, “Partners of Ghalib’s quality rarely come onto the market. We can now offer clients top level representation in the major courts across the region which marks a significant moment for our practice.”