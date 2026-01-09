In a strategic move to bolster its London office, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP has announced the addition of William Charles as a partner. Previously a partner in the Litigation and Arbitration group at Milbank LLP, Will brings with him a wealth of experience in complex commercial litigation and regulatory investigations. His extensive disputes practice covers a wide array of clients, including private equity and credit firms, asset managers, hedge funds, financial institutions, senior executives, as well as energy and technology companies.

Recently, Will achieved a significant victory for an investment vehicle affiliated with a FTSE 100-listed global alternative asset manager, successfully defending against a high-profile claim from a prominent Irish technology investor. This case, which revolved around a substantial private equity and debt investment in a technology business, was acknowledged by The Lawyer as one of the Top 20 cases of 2025. Will's background also includes representing numerous major private equity firms and asset managers in various substantial disputes, such as shareholder issues, post-M&A conflicts, and civil fraud cases.

In addition to his litigation expertise, Will is well-versed in handling regulatory investigations, enforcement proceedings, and related disputes. His knowledge extends to complex, multi-jurisdictional antitrust matters, as well as investigations tied to market abuse, anti-money laundering (AML) concerns, and financial services conduct regulations. Will expressed his enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating “I have enormous respect for Quinn Emanuel, which I have encountered many times in my cases and which has always impressed me with its unflinching drive for excellence in pursuit of clients’ aims. Its unwavering focus on business disputes and investigations, and position as a global powerhouse in these areas, made this an opportunity I simply had to take. I look forward to representing my clients within this dynamic, highly talented environment.”

With Will's recruitment, Quinn Emanuel now boasts a team of 32 partners, 73 associates, and seven of counsel in its London office. His official start date is set for 5 January 2026 and he follows the recent hire of Andrew Savage from McDermott Will & Schulte in November 2025, indicating a period of significant expansion for the firm's London operations.

Richard East, the London Senior Partner at Quinn Emanuel, remarked, “We are looking to grow our practice and are of the strong belief that, after 17 years in the market, we are now part of the established litigation order. Our London disputes revenues already surpass those at all of the Magic Circle’s UK practices which is an incredible achievement. The hires of Will and Andrew will have a significant impact upon us becoming the number one litigation firm in the City.” Further emphasising Will's impressive credentials, John B. Quinn, the firm’s Founder and Chairman, added, “Will has a track record for winning important cases and his outstanding credentials make him a great fit for our fast-expanding London practice.”