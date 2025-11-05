Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP has announced the addition of Andrew Savage as a partner in its London office. Previously, Andrew was with McDermott Will & Schulte, where he established the commercial disputes team and served as a senior partner in the firm's international arbitration and litigation practice. His extensive client base spans across significant sectors, including asset management, private equity, financial services, technology, energy, and infrastructure.

Andrew's experience includes a strong emphasis on international arbitration and high-value cross-border commercial litigation, particularly within the private capital domain. He is known for dealing with complex issues related to fraud and corruption, involving global asset tracing and international enforcement processes. Among his notable work in past years, Andrew has represented Lehman Brothers Finance (in liquidation) and other financial institutions in landmark cases during the post-credit crunch era, particularly before the High Court and Court of Appeal. He has also taken several arbitration cases to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, including the well-known Dallah v Pakistan case on behalf of Pakistan.

Andrew remarked, “Having built a diverse complex international disputes practice, it has become increasingly apparent to me that the conflicts presented by large transactional law firms seriously inhibit case strategy and constrain business development generally. These effects are only growing more intense.” He expressed his admiration for Quinn Emanuel, stating, “Quinn Emanuel is a firm I have long admired and seen at close quarters many times. Its relentless drive to perform at the highest levels resonates strongly with my clients and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with the many talented lawyers at the firm.”

With Andrew's arrival, Quinn Emanuel now boasts 31 partners, 73 associates, and 7 of counsel in its London office. He will officially join the firm on 10th November 2025. Richard East, London Senior Partner at Quinn Emanuel, commented, “Andrew has a track record for winning complex, multi-jurisdictional disputes and is a natural fit for our London office. I have no doubt he will make a significant impact upon our fast-growing international arbitration and commercial disputes practice.” John B. Quinn, Founder and Chairman of Quinn Emanuel, added, “We are only interested in hiring the best disputes lawyers globally and Andrew is firmly in that category. He is an excellent technical lawyer with a material practice and we can’t wait for him to get started.”