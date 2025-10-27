The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched a public appeal for information regarding a multi-million-pound timeshare services scheme as it broadens its ongoing fraud investigation into 24 UK-based companies. This operation is suspected to be part of an organised crime network. Investigators are focusing on firms such as Guardian Executives Ltd, McLaren Consultants Ltd, Prime Engagement Ltd, Regulat Consulting Group Ltd, and Sparks Wiseman and Rafe Ltd, which are located in cities including London, Manchester, Hove, and York.

The SFO has urged individuals contacted by representatives from these companies, especially those who purchased services, to come forward. Many of those targeted would have been cold-called and offered exit solutions or compensation for timeshares or holiday clubs based in Tenerife, Lanzarote, and mainland Spain, requiring an upfront fee since January 2018. Reports indicate that no services were delivered in most instances.

Furthermore, those who engaged with the companies may have been contacted again, pushed to pay another upfront fee with promises of recovering their initial payments based on claims of fraud. The public can submit information to the SFO through the designated link.

Emma Luxton, SFO Director of Operations, stated "The investigation continues to develop as new material is reviewed, building a clearer picture of how these companies operated. Our renewed appeal is an important step in our investigation and we’re urging anyone with information on these new companies to come forward and support our enquiries."