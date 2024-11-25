Public standards: keeping ethics alive

Doug Chalmers CB DSO OBE, Chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, delivered a thought-provoking speech at the Institute for Government, marking the 30th anniversary of the committee's founding. His address explored the enduring legacy of the Nolan Principles and the critical task of evolving standards in public life to meet modern demands.

Chalmers began by revisiting the context of the committee’s establishment in 1994, spurred by the infamous "cash for questions" scandal. This crisis led to the Nolan Report and the articulation of seven principles—Honesty, Openness, Objectivity, Selflessness, Integrity, Accountability, and Leadership—that have since become touchstones for ethical behavior in public service.

He acknowledged the significant progress made over the decades, including the development of independent regulators and the integration of the principles into public sector culture. However, he emphasised, "Transparency alone does not simply translate into greater public trust. Context is needed as well."

Chalmers described the committee’s work as a "workshop for running repairs"—a model designed to adapt to shifting challenges in public ethics. This adaptability is more crucial than ever in a rapidly changing landscape shaped by technological advancements like artificial intelligence and heightened public scrutiny fueled by social media.

A key takeaway from his speech was the necessity of fostering ethical cultures within organisations. He urged leaders to prioritise regular reviews of codes of conduct and the publication of registers of interests, emphasising that "an ethical culture does not happen by accident, nor can it be set in stone."

Looking ahead, Chalmers highlighted the committee's ongoing efforts to examine the implications of societal and technological developments. The committee’s forthcoming report will focus on early warning systems for identifying ethical risks within organisations, aligning with its broader mission to evolve alongside public expectations.

In closing, Chalmers called for continuous dialogue about standards, asserting that ethical principles must remain dynamic and relevant to guide future generations. “Issues change, problems evolve, cracks appear—and standards need to keep pace,” he concluded.

This pivotal reflection underscores that while public standards have come far, their future depends on vigilance, adaptability, and an enduring commitment to ethical integrity.