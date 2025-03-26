Public sector must act on concerns

The independent Committee on Standards in Public Life has published a new report titled Recognising and Responding to Early Warning Signs in Public Sector Bodies, calling for public sector organisations to improve their ability to recognise and act on early warning signs of risk. Doug Chalmers, Chair of the Committee, highlighted the catastrophic consequences of major public sector failures, such as the Grenfell, Windrush, Infected Blood, and Post Office Horizon IT scandals, which were characterised by a failure to listen to and act on concerns raised. Chalmers stated, “Recent public inquiries - Grenfell; Windrush; Infected Blood; Post Office Horizon IT - have laid bare the catastrophic impact of major public sector failure on human lives. There are common themes among these scandals - a failure to listen to and act on concerns raised; a failure to learn lessons from similar incidents, and a failure to identify and share emerging risks."

The report stresses the importance of creating an open culture within organisations where staff feel safe to raise concerns and suggest improvements. Chalmers pointed out, “When leaders are committed to advocating the benefits of an open culture and listen with curiosity when staff raise concerns, or offer suggestions for better ways of doing things, organisations can spot risks and make improvements.”

The report also marks the 30th anniversary of the Nolan Principles of Public Life, which set out standards for those in public office, including accountability, honesty, and integrity. The Committee urges public sector leaders to reflect on how they can better equip their organisations and people to identify and respond to early signs of trouble.

As Elizabeth Gardiner 9pictured), Protect Chief Executive, emphasised, “This is yet another report that identifies the vital role whistleblowers play in warning of risks and holding organisations to account. Public scandals are characterised by a failure to investigate concerns when raised, at enormous cost to lives, livelihoods and the taxpayer."

The call for action is clear, with Gardiner urging, “The government needs to take clear action and introduce a statutory duty on employers to investigate whistleblower concerns and give workers the confidence they will be listened to when they speak up.”