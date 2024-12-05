Public rail reform begins here

The UK government has launched a programme to transition passenger railway services into public ownership, beginning with South Western Railway (SWR) and c2c. Announced by Heidi Alexander MP, this change follows the enactment of the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Act 2024, a key commitment from the government’s manifesto.

The SWR and c2c transitions are set for May and July 2025, respectively, with Greater Anglia following in autumn 2025. Additional operators will transfer roughly every three months as contracts expire. This move aims to simplify the fragmented rail system, modernise services, and enhance accountability.

Passengers can expect seamless continuity during these transitions, including unchanged ticketing arrangements. Staff terms and conditions will also be protected under TUPE regulations. The Department for Transport (DfT) assures that safety will remain a top priority throughout the process.

The government’s vision extends to broader rail reform through the establishment of Great British Railways (GBR), which will focus on simplifying ticketing, improving passenger services, and delivering better value for taxpayers. DfT Operator Ltd will manage the public sector operations, marking a significant step towards rail modernisation in the UK.