Public procurement and subsidies specialist Brendan Ryan joins Clarke Willmott

Brendan's practice focuses on assisting public sector organisations and utilities in designing and executing tender processes, defending against challenges, and managing risks associated with modifying existing public contracts. He is adept at advising on exemptions from competitive procurement, including direct awards and contract extensions, and supporting bidders in securing major public contracts.

At the CMA, Brendan was instrumental in establishing the new Subsidy Advice Unit, an independent body responsible for reporting on high-value subsidies referred by UK public authorities. His client portfolio spans various sectors, including infrastructure, construction, social housing and regeneration, outsourcing, energy, healthcare, transport, and charities. Additionally, Brendan has a broad background in competition, public law, utilities regulation, and international trade.

Brendan is a graduate of the public procurement Masters program at the University of Nottingham and a member of the Procurement Lawyers’ Association. He has contributed to several publications, including the Public Procurement Law Review and LexisPSL.

Commenting on his new role, Brendan Ryan said, "With the Procurement Act 2023 coming into force later this year, it’s a really exciting time to have joined Clarke Willmott. This new legislation will impact contracts entered into by public authorities and utilities, many of them clients of the firm, including those in the social housing sector. Equally, the new UK subsidy control regime is already making its presence felt, particularly in relation to grant funding arrangements for social housing and regeneration projects.”

Richard Moore, a partner in the procurement team at Clarke Willmott, expressed his enthusiasm about Brendan’s arrival, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Brendan to the firm. His non-contentious procurement and subsidy control expertise will be a welcome addition to Clarke Willmott’s existing offering to its social housing and public sector clients and to those clients in the private sector looking to bid for public sector contracts.”

Vicky Kells, joint head of Clarke Willmott’s social housing sector, added, “It’s great to welcome Brendan on board following our recent recruitment of two other new partners, Lynn James and Neelam Sharma. Brendan’s expertise further bolsters what our growing team can offer to clients in the fast-moving social housing sector.”