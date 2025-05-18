The Public International Law (PIL) panels were established in 2014 to enhance the Attorney General’s panels of civil counsel. These panels are essential for advising the government on public international law matters and representing cases in both international courts and UK courts. The PIL panels are categorised into three levels—A, B, and C—based on the candidate's experience in applying international law practically, whether as an adviser, advocate, or a combination of both.

The application process for these panels has officially opened and will remain available until midday on Wednesday, 18 June. Successful applicants will commence their terms on 1 January 2026, with appointments lasting five years. This opportunity is particularly targeted at practitioners and academics with relevant background in international law, provided they meet the qualifications required in a UK jurisdiction. All prospective panellists must demonstrate an understanding of key international law precepts, such as treaties, customary law, and state responsibility. The panels also welcome applications from individuals with expertise in specialised areas of international law.

To apply, interested individuals should reach out to the Panel Counsel Secretariat for an application pack. This pack contains essential materials, including referee templates, an equality and diversity monitoring form, and the specific criteria for each panel. Applicants should indicate whether they are applying for the A, B, or C panel. Those seeking A panel membership must provide five references, whereas B and C panel applicants are required to submit three.

To support potential applicants, a virtual information evening is scheduled for Tuesday, 20 May, between 5pm and 6pm. This session will provide further insights into the application process and pertinent details. For queries, individuals are encouraged to contact the Panel Counsel Secretariat directly.