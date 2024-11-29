Public awareness of the Bar - We do know who you are

In March 2024, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) collaborated with Ipsos, a leading independent research agency, to survey public awareness of the Bar and its regulation. The study targeted a representative sample of British adults aged 16-75 and included an additional 200 responses from Wales, resulting in a total of 2,047 responses.

The findings revealed strong public awareness of barristers, with 97% recognising the profession and 85% claiming some knowledge of barristers. However, only 76% reported no personal connection to the legal profession, underscoring the profession's perceived distance from everyday life.

On regulation, 85% of respondents correctly identified that barristers are regulated. Over half (52%) associated the investigation of complaints and conduct with the BSB, while 50% believed the BSB oversees barrister training. Other expectations included promoting equality (40%) and representing barristers’ interests in government negotiations (41%).

Confidence in barristers' skills and integrity was high, with over 70% expressing trust, though confidence varied by region, ethnicity, and income.

The findings highlight progress in public awareness but also underline the need for the BSB to better communicate its role. Plans to conduct annual surveys aim to track awareness and public confidence over time, complementing the broader Legal Services Consumer Panel’s research.

Read the full REPORT on the BSB's website for more insights. .