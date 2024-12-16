Pryers Solicitors strengthens Court of Protection team

Pryers Solicitors has expanded its Court of Protection (CoP) team, welcoming Sian Thompson, Shanice Blackwood-Martin, and Zoe Gospel. This move bolsters the firm’s ability to manage high-value compensation settlements and provide expert legal advice to vulnerable clients and their families.

Sian Thompson brings nearly 30 years of legal experience, specialising in high-value personal injury trusts and deputyship cases. Her expertise as a CoP deputy and professional trustee enhances Pryers’ capacity to handle complex financial matters. "Pryers has an excellent reputation for managing high-net-worth injury trust and deputyship cases," said Sian. "I’m happy to be part of this experienced team and look forward to helping clients make positive changes after receiving compensation."

Shanice Blackwood-Martin, with six years of experience, reinforces the team’s client-centred approach, particularly for families navigating long-term injury cases. She commented, “I’m passionate about mental capacity law and supporting people in managing their legal and financial affairs during life’s most challenging times.”

Zoe Gospel joins as a CoP paralegal, building on her prior experience in the firm’s clinical negligence and personal injury enquiry team. “I’m excited to work closely with clients and their families, supporting them through CoP processes and helping them move forward,” she said.

The CoP team, led by solicitors Carmel Walsh and Robyn Hawxby, collectively brings over 50 years of experience managing high-value settlements for children and adults with brain injuries. They serve as CoP-appointed deputies and trustees of personal injury trusts, providing personalised support for clients’ financial, property, and welfare needs.

Carmel Walsh, a partner at Pryers, emphasised the significance of the team’s expansion:

“This marks a significant move for our team, adding capacity while strengthening the personal approach that sets us apart. With Sian, Shanice, and Zoe on board, we’re even better equipped to support clients in their most vulnerable moments, helping families build stable futures.”

Based in York but operating nationally, Pryers Solicitors’ CoP team remains dedicated to delivering tailored legal advice to those lacking mental capacity, ensuring the highest level of care and professionalism.