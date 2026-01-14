The Law Society of England and Wales has welcomed the acquittal of İbrahim Özden Kaboğlu, president of the Istanbul Bar Association, along with its board members. These legal professionals faced serious charges for "disseminating terrorist propaganda," which came as a direct retaliation against a statement from the Bar Association urging adherence to international humanitarian law following the tragic deaths of two journalists.

Mark Evans, president of the Law Society, expressed gratitude for the acquittals, stating “We welcome the acquittal of the president and board members of the Istanbul Bar Association and praise our Turkish colleagues who have stood firm in the face of attack and refused to be silenced.” He noted the broader international support, saying, “We are heartened by the quick action by legal organisations around the world in support of the Bar and reminded of our strength when the global legal community comes together to protect the rule of law.”

However, Evans also highlighted the ongoing challenges facing the legal system in Turkey, remarking, “While the outcome is positive this time, the reality remains. The prosecutor’s request for their conviction on terrorism charges is a damning reflection of the troubled state of the rule of law and democratic norms in Turkey today.” He reaffirmed the Law Society's commitment to supporting colleagues in Turkey, emphasizing, “We continue to stand with our colleagues in Turkey and around the world who work to defend human rights and the rule of law in the most challenging circumstances.”