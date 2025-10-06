In a recent statement, Phil Cotter, CEO of SmartSearch, expressed strong support for the Government's proposed overhaul of the homebuying system. According to Cotter, these reforms can not only streamline property transactions but also play a critical role in addressing the considerable issue of criminal funds that inflate house prices across the UK. He stated, “We welcome the Government’s plans for a major reform of the house buying system – which aims to cut costs, reduce delays and halve failed sales. It’s high time the UK property system was cleaned up and these plans to overhaul the buying and selling process could be a real turning point, not just for speeding up transactions and improving transparency, but for tackling the billions in dirty money that continue to distort the market."

The economic implications of illicit funds in the property market are stark. The National Crime Agency has estimated that up to £10 billion is laundered through UK property each year. Cotter elaborated on the impact of this issue, saying, “Our own analysis shows this illicit wealth has inflated house prices by around £3,000 across the UK and more than £11,000 in London, putting homeownership even further out of reach for ordinary families."

The proposed reforms include increased upfront transparency, binding contracts, and robust verification of sources of funds. Cotter highlighted the potential benefits of these changes, stating, “By introducing greater upfront transparency, binding contracts and strong source-of-funds verification, the proposed changes won’t just speed up sales and cut costs, they will shine a light into those opaque structures that have allowed illicit wealth to distort our housing market." He believes that these measures can enhance the credibility of estate agents who adopt reliable identity verification processes, ultimately benefiting both buyers and sellers by ensuring a fairer market system.