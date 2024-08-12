Property law firms face continued decline

The property law sector continues to struggle in 2024 as real estate transactions fall by 22% year-on-year, leading to a decline in active law firms and a reduction in caseloads. Data from Search Acumen's Conveyancing Market Tracker shows that the number of active property law firms has decreased by 3% in the first half of the year, with around 130 firms exiting the market. This trend represents an 11% decline in the number of firms over the past decade.

The drop in transactions is also reflected in the caseloads handled by remaining firms. On average, firms dealt with 19% fewer cases in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This decline has been particularly sharp since the peak of the market in early 2022 when firms were handling 94 caseloads per quarter, compared to just 61 in 2024.

While some in the industry see this decline as a temporary reprieve following the intense activity of the post-pandemic years, others view it as a sign of stagnation in the real estate market. The top five law firms have also seen their market share decline, with a 9% drop in transaction volumes over the past decade.

Andrew Loyd, Managing Director at Search Acumen, notes that this is a critical time for law firms to adapt, particularly through digital transformation. As the real estate market faces potential changes under new government policies, firms that invest in technology and efficiency may be better positioned to capture future growth. The pressure to balance client demands with operational efficiency is driving mid to large firms to innovate, which could shape the future landscape of the property law sector.