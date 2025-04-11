Property 3+ Hybrid – Bath Area

Rapidly expanding renewables company that focuses on solar, wind and storage projects both in the UK and internationally, requires an additional property lawyer to fill a newly created role. In a broad ranging role and working as part of a collegiate team, you will undertake the following as part of your role:

• Leading property transactions

• Drafting, reviewing and negotiating property documents such as leases, easements and site sharing agreements

• Securing easements and leases – collaborating with grid teams and project managers to find cost effective solutions for cable routes, sub-station leases and wayleaves

• Supporting due diligence and funding

• Managing risk and compliance

• Work with external lawyers and stakeholders

Currently working at a law firm or in-house, you will be keen to join an expanding renewables company, with any property related experience in renewables or infrastructure being advantageous but not mandatory. If the role is of interest and you require further information, please contact Brian Littleton at Motus Legal Recruitment on 07376-908-788 or at bl@motusrecruitment.com