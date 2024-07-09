Promotions announced at Taylor Walton solicitors

Taylor Walton Solicitors is proud to announce the promotion of five exceptional team members to the position of Associate. The promoted individuals strengthening the Commercial Litigation, Residential Property, and Private Client departments are Jennifer Quick, Isaac Wilson, Samina Afsar, Tricia Moxey, and Rachel Giles.

These talented individuals have shown a commitment to delivering exceptional legal services to clients. Their promotions reflect their hard work, professionalism, and contributions to the firm's success:

Jennifer Quick - Commercial Litigation Department, Luton

Isaac Wilson - Residential Property Department, St Albans

Samina Afsar - Residential Property Department, Luton

Tricia Moxey - Residential Property Department, Harpenden

Rachel Giles - Private Client Department, Harpenden

In addition to these promotions, St Albans-based partner Will Mercer has been appointed as the new Head of the Family Department. Will's journey from trainee in 2009 to partner in 2016 exemplifies the firm's commitment to nurturing talent and providing clear career progression opportunities.

Dermot Carey, Managing Partner at Taylor Walton, commented: “I am pleased to extend my congratulations to our five new Associates on their well-deserved promotions, as well as to Will for assuming the role of Head of the Family Department. It is truly gratifying to witness the success of our 'home-grown' team, a testament to the clear career progression and robust personal development opportunities that our expanding firm offers.”

In June, Taylor Walton celebrated being named the Hertfordshire Law Society’s Law Firm of the Year 2024 at their annual awards dinner and was recognised by judges for being ‘exceptional’ and for its ‘excellent reputation’.

In alignment with their ongoing commitment to sustainability and in celebration of its talent development, the firm will plant a further 50 trees this summer. This initiative has resulted in over 150 trees planted locally for the benefit of future generations. This symbolic gesture not only celebrates the success of their individuals but also reflects their ethos of 'growing their own talent'. By nurturing both team members and the environment, they strive to cultivate a thriving environment of growth and achievement within the firm.

Taylor Walton represents a broad range of private and business clients across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, and London, including FTSE100 and FTSE350 businesses.