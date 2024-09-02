Professor Sarah Green joins D2LT

D2 Legal Technology (D2LT), the renowned legal data consulting firm, has announced the appointment of Professor Sarah Green as the head of its Digital Assets and Electronic Trade Documentation Practice. This strategic addition to the D2LT leadership team follows Professor Green's distinguished tenure as the Law Commissioner for Common and Commercial Law at the Law Commission of England and Wales.

Professor Green brings with her a wealth of experience in legal reform and digitalisation, having played a pivotal role in shaping the future of commercial and common law. During her time at the Law Commission, she was instrumental in advancing critical legislative reforms, particularly in the areas of electronic trade documents, digital assets, and arbitration. Her contributions have solidified her reputation as a thought leader in the intersection of law and technology.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Professor Green remarked, "I am incredibly proud of the recommendations and reforms the Law Commission has made in commercial and common law, particularly in relation to electronic trade documents legislation, digital assets, and arbitration. I am extremely excited to continue this work with D2 Legal, where I see a genuine opportunity to combine my expertise in legal reform and digitalisation with that of D2LT at the intersection of LegalTech and FinTech. Together, we can expedite significant change in the creation of legal agreement and opinion data frameworks, taxonomies, and processes to harness the opportunities digital assets, electronic trade documents, and AI bring."

Akber Datoo, CEO and Founder of D2LT, expressed his delight at Professor Green's decision to join the firm, stating, "I am thrilled and honoured at Sarah’s decision to join D2LT. She brings a calibre of experience, knowledge, and a precedent for spearheading positive change in digital transformation that is simply unparalleled and evidenced by the stellar work in keeping English law at the forefront as a Law Commissioner. I am immensely excited at the progress we will be able to unlock in this regard in the cutting edge of the digital assets, smart contracts, and electronic trade documentation space for the benefit of commerce and financial services."

Professor Green's illustrious career spans academia, legal reform, and technology consulting. Before joining D2LT, she served as Law Commissioner for Commercial and Common Law from January 2020, during which she received numerous accolades. These include the International Chamber of Commerce’s Award for the "Individual Who Has Made the Greatest Contribution to the Digitalisation of Trade" in 2023, the "Outstanding Achievement Award" at the British Legal Technology Awards, and recognition on the "Women in Fintech Power List" as well as Bloomberg’s Crypto List "Who to Watch."

In addition to her role at D2LT, Professor Green is also a Professor of Private Law at the University of Bristol. Her previous academic positions include serving as Professor of the Law of Obligations at the University of Oxford. Before her academic career, she was a software consultant at Accenture, where she gained valuable insights into the intersection of technology and law. Professor Green is a published author on a wide range of topics, including virtual currencies, blockchain, intermediated securities, smart contracts, and the sale of goods law as it applies to digitised assets.

With Professor Green's leadership, D2LT is poised to drive significant advancements in digital assets, electronic trade documentation, and smart contracts, reinforcing its position at the forefront of legal technology and digital transformation.