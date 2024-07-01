Professional musician and lawyer Peter Pegasiou joins Glaisyers ETL’s creative, digital and marketing team

Peter Pegasiou, who has a background in music law, will provide legal expertise on intellectual property, privacy law, and entertainment and media matters.

Peter Pegasiou's legal journey began with his studies at Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Law. He joins Glaisyers ETL from Counterculture Partnership, where he qualified as a solicitor in early 2023. At his new position, Pegasiou will leverage his experience in the music industry, where he has worked as a singer, songwriter, and guitarist, to offer specialised legal advice.

Pegasiou has been part of several musical groups, with the most notable being the Merseyside-based band VYNCE. The band has garnered over a million online streams and shared stages with renowned artists such as Noel Gallagher, Echo and the Bunnymen, Blossoms, McFly, Kaiser Chiefs, and The 1975. His practical experience in the music industry will be invaluable to Glaisyers ETL’s clients.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Pegasiou has contributed to the academic community by working with Liverpool John Moores University to establish a clinic that provides free legal advice to aspiring musicians. He remains involved with this initiative, mentoring students who participate in the program.

Pegasiou's appointment is part of a broader trend at Glaisyers ETL, which has been integrating entertainment professionals into its legal team. In 2022, the firm welcomed Sara Shulman, a former script editor and producer, as an entertainment, media, and sport solicitor. Pegasiou expressed his enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating, "I’m delighted to have joined the Creative, Digital and Marketing team at Glaisyers, and look forward to continuing to use my experience in the creative industries to help Steve and Sara develop a truly unique legal offering for our clients."

Steve Kuncewicz, partner and head of Creative, Digital and Marketing at Glaisyers ETL, praised Pegasiou's addition to the team. "Pete is a great addition to our team, whose legal knowledge is backed up by real-world experience of how the law affects musicians making their way in an industry that nobody could claim to be easy. This is a really exciting time for our growing department and Pete’s expertise adds a valuable string to our bow alongside Sara – we’re a team of genuine specialists with a unique skillset across entertainment, agencies, and now the music industry, and we are genuinely excited about the work we do."

Steve Kuncewicz also humorously noted the personal benefit of Pegasiou's music background, saying, "I also now have someone else in the office to talk to about guitar-based rock, and while that’s an added bonus, he’s a far better guitar player than I am with better taste in music!"

With Peter Pegasiou’s unique blend of legal and music industry expertise, Glaisyers ETL’s Creative, Digital and Marketing team is set to offer even more specialised and comprehensive services to its clients in the creative industries.