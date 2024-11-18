Professional Deputies Forum launches accreditation scheme to raise standards

The Professional Deputies Forum (PDF) has announced a new accreditation program aimed at raising standards and offering structured benchmarks for deputies working in the Court of Protection. This voluntary program allows deputies to assess and improve their skills across a range of critical areas, benefiting both professionals and their vulnerable clients.

According to PDF Chair Stacey Bryant, the scheme provides deputies with tools to develop and measure their expertise, complementing existing standards in the profession. “This accreditation will raise the bar and standardize knowledge, giving deputies confidence and clients peace of mind,” she said.

Designed by Emma Tante and David Wedgwood of Anthony Gold Solicitors, the program includes three levels: Foundation, Intermediate, and Advanced. Modules cover diverse topics, from financial management and international law to working with clients with disabilities and brain injuries. Emma highlighted the collaborative development process: “We hope many deputies will join, promoting continuous learning in a growing field.”

Endorsing the scheme’s impact, barrister Alex Ruck Keene KC noted the importance of the accreditation in helping deputies responsibly wield their influence under the Mental Capacity Act 2005.

The PDF’s initiative, developed in consultation with legal and financial experts and supported by the Office of the Public Guardian, aims to foster consistent, high standards and an environment of ongoing professional development within the field of Court of Protection law.