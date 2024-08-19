Process activated to manage prisoner movements

In response to increasing pressures on prison capacity in the north of England, the Ministry of Justice has reactivated Operation Early Dawn, a contingency measure designed to manage prisoner movements more effectively. This decision comes on the heels of a surge in incarcerations following recent government crackdowns on far-right disorder, which have exacerbated existing overcrowding issues in the prison system.

For several years, prisons in this region have been operating at critical levels, often with capacity below 1%. The recent influx of inmates has pushed the system to its limits, necessitating immediate intervention. To alleviate these pressures, Operation Early Dawn will ensure that offenders are only summoned to magistrates’ courts when a prison cell is confirmed to be available, thus avoiding unnecessary strain on the prison estate.

Lord Timpson, Prisons and Probation Minister, emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "We inherited a justice system in crisis and exposed to shocks. As a result, we have been forced into making difficult but necessary decisions to keep it operating." He praised the efforts of dedicated staff and partners who have been instrumental in bringing additional prison places online and implementing measures like Operation Early Dawn to manage regional pressures.

The reactivation of Operation Early Dawn means that offenders will be temporarily held in police stations until court proceedings can be coordinated with available prison space. This approach aims to minimise disruption to the justice process while ensuring public safety. Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp, the National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Custody, reassured the public that policing efforts will continue unabated, stating, "Policing will continue to arrest anyone that they need to in order to keep the public safe."

The government has also introduced several long-term measures to address the underlying capacity crisis. This includes the construction of new prison facilities, such as a new houseblock at HMP Stocken, the repurposing of HMP Cookham Wood, and accelerated maintenance work across other prisons. Additionally, new policies set to come into effect in September will temporarily reduce the proportion of certain custodial sentences served in prison, allowing for early release under strict conditions. These changes are intended to free up space in the prison system while ensuring that public safety remains paramount.

Operation Early Dawn will be particularly focused on the North East and Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire, and the Manchester, Merseyside, and Cheshire regions, where the capacity issues are most acute. The measure will be continuously reviewed and adjusted as necessary, with the aim of balancing the demands of the justice system with the available resources.

While the government works on longer-term solutions, the reactivation of Operation Early Dawn serves as a critical stopgap to prevent the prison system from being overwhelmed. As part of this effort, ongoing Crown Court trials and hearings will proceed as usual, with prisoners being transported to and from court without delay.

In tandem with these immediate actions, the government is also pursuing broader reforms aimed at overhauling the criminal justice system. This includes reviewing sentencing practices, expanding prison infrastructure, and bolstering the ranks of probation officers, all with the goal of building a more resilient and effective justice system for the future.