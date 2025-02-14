Probate improvements create new opportunities for law firms

With probate applications now being granted in under five weeks on average, solicitors handling wills and estates can process cases more quickly, reducing delays for clients and improving cash flow. The move towards digital applications, which now account for 80 per cent of cases and can be completed in as little as two weeks, allows firms to streamline operations and offer competitive turnaround times.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC MP, said: "We know that handling probate can be tough for families at a difficult period in their lives. That is why so we've worked hard to reduce delays and make the process easier. By cutting wait times and going digital, we're ensuring people receive the support they need quickly at what can be a challenging time. We’re getting public services back on their feet again as part of this Government’s Plan for Change.”

For law firms, these improvements translate into tangible benefits. With a 20 per cent increase in monthly grants issued and the backlog of cases at its lowest level since early 2023, firms can handle a higher volume of probate applications without facing prolonged delays. This creates an opportunity to attract new clients who may have been hesitant to engage legal services due to previous inefficiencies.

Moreover, charities that rely on legacy donations are now receiving funds more quickly, which could lead to increased interest in legacy giving. Law firms specialising in charity legacies can play a crucial role in advising clients on structuring their wills to include charitable donations, ensuring efficient processing and distribution of estates.

James Stebbings, Chair of the Institute of Legacy Management, said: “We are delighted to see that HMCTS have reduced probate application processing times to where they were 5 years ago. Each year the public leave charities £4bn of gifts in their wills and the relief in the charity sector that this income is flowing again is huge. On behalf of the charity sector and all who benefit from it we would like to say a huge thank you.”

In addition, the faster processing times for paper applications – now under 15 weeks compared to over 22 weeks previously – offer further potential for firms to refine their services and educate clients on the advantages of digital probate applications.

Alex McDowell, Vice Chair of Remember A Charity and Director of Fundraising at the Duke of Edinburgh Award, said: “With more and more people across the UK choosing to support good causes through their Wills each year, an efficient and effective probate service is vital for sustaining charitable services and charities’ financial planning.

“It ensures charitable gifts in wills can be put to good use swiftly, in line with supporters’ wishes. We are hugely grateful to HMCTS for the improvements they have made and their ongoing engagement with the charity sector.”

The dramatic improvement in probate processing times signifies a shift in the sector, making it easier for law firms to provide a seamless service while capitalising on new business opportunities. By embracing digital applications, expanding client offerings, and collaborating with charities, firms can position themselves as leaders in modern, efficient estate management.