Pro bono recognition list returns

The Pro Bono Recognition List of England & Wales has returned for 2025, with submissions opening today. Following its inaugural success in 2024, which recognised over 3,750 solicitors and barristers, the initiative has expanded eligibility to include chartered legal executives, SRA-registered foreign lawyers, and registered European lawyers. Lawyers who have completed 25 or more hours of pro bono work in the past year are invited to apply by 7th March 2024.

The Lady Chief Justice of England & Wales, Baroness Sue Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill, continues as the list’s patron. She said she was pleased to see so many lawyers recognised last year and encouraged expanded participation in 2025. “I strongly encourage all solicitors, barristers, chartered legal executives and registered foreign/European lawyers who have provided 25 hours or more of legal pro bono to submit their names,” she said.

Richard Atkinson, President of the Law Society, said the list honours lawyers who volunteer their time to ensure access to justice. Barbara Mills KC, Bar Chair, praised barristers for stepping up amidst a challenging civil justice system, saying pro bono work “exemplifies the very best of us” but warned against systemic reliance on goodwill. Yanthé Richardson, President of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives, welcomed the expanded eligibility, highlighting its recognition of broader legal community contributions. Toby Brown, Chair of the Attorney General’s Committee Steering Group, called the return of the initiative a shared goal for recognising pro bono commitment.

Case studies of pro bono impact

Daisy’s Dream

Shoosmiths supported Berkshire-based charity Daisy’s Dream by securing a 10-year lease for their new headquarters. Shoosmiths’ team advised on the acquisition, addressing property title, tax, and planning concerns, ensuring compliance with the Charities Act 2020. CEO Laura Lewis expressed gratitude, saying, “For a small charity, the support we have received from Shoosmiths has been massive.” The move resulted in a 150% increase in session attendance, providing a dedicated space for bereaved families and freeing resources for further outreach.

Centrepoint’s ‘Connect’ clinics

Goldman Sachs and Herbert Smith Freehills partnered with Centrepoint to provide virtual legal advice to homeless young people. Through Zoom clinics, volunteer lawyers addressed issues affecting Centrepoint’s users, helping break cycles of homelessness. Volunteers experienced the impact firsthand, with many finding the work deeply fulfilling.

Justice for a domestic abuse survivor

Jake Rudman of Hatton Chambers was recognised for dedicating over 300 pro bono hours defending a domestic abuse survivor. He successfully struck out baseless harassment and defamation claims filed by her ex-husband, saving her from potential damages of £60,000. Rudman’s work also secured indemnity costs and highlighted the transformative power of committed pro bono advocacy.

Supported by leading legal organisations, including the Law Society, Bar Council, CILEX, and Advocate, the Pro Bono Recognition List underscores the legal profession’s dedication to making a meaningful difference.