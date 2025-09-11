The Privy Council's recent judgement in Public Services Association of Trinidad and Tobago v Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority [2025] UKPC 40 provides crucial clarification on the interpretation of statutory deeming provisions in industrial relations law, particularly regarding union recognition in essential services.

Background and statutory framework

The dispute arose following the 2001 establishment of the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as a corporate body, replacing the government department previously responsible for civil aviation services. Civil servants who transferred to the CAA ceased to be government employees and lost their union representation through the Public Services Association (PSA), which had been their recognised majority union.

The Industrial Relations Act contained a prohibition in section 38(4) preventing unions from obtaining certification as recognised majority unions in multiple essential industries. Since the PSA was already certified for water and sewerage services and public transport, it could not apply for certification to represent CAA workers under normal procedures.

Parliament addressed this gap through the Civil Aviation (Amendment) Act 2003, inserting section 26A which provided: "Subject to the Industrial Relations Act, the Public Services Association of Trinidad and Tobago shall be deemed to be the certified recognised majority union under Part III of the Industrial Relations Act for the bargaining unit comprising the monthly paid/monthly rated employees of the Authority."

The central interpretative challenge

The critical issue concerned the meaning of the opening phrase "subject to the Industrial Relations Act" in section 26A. The CAA argued this qualification meant the deeming provision remained subject to section 38(4)'s prohibition on multi-industry recognition, effectively nullifying the PSA's deemed status. The PSA contended that applying section 38(4) would render the deeming provision meaningless.

The Industrial Court and Court of Appeal reached different conclusions, with the Court of Appeal directing that the Recognition Board determine whether the PSA should be recorded as the certified recognised majority union "consistently with the policies and objects" of the Industrial Relations Act.

The Privy Council's analysis

Lady Simler, delivering the Board's judgement, applied established principles for interpreting deeming provisions, emphasising that such provisions should not be applied to produce unjust, absurd or anomalous results unless compelled by clear language.

The Board concluded that section 38(4) had no application where certification was deemed rather than applied for. Section 38 expressly applies only to applications for certification, stating "no application for certification" shall be entertained in the specified circumstances. Where certification is deemed, no application exists.

The Board held that the phrase "subject to the Industrial Relations Act" did not bring section 38(4) into play, as this would defeat the provision's purpose. Instead, these words ensured that certain procedural requirements remained operative, including the Recognition Board's obligation to issue certificates under section 37 and maintain records under section 41.

Practical implications

The judgement establishes that the PSA is deemed to be the certified recognised majority union for CAA's monthly-paid employees. However, the Board distinguished between certification itself and the procedural steps required to activate the union's collective bargaining rights.

Crucially, section 41(2) provides that recognised majority unions shall only be treated as such "when such particulars are recorded" by the Recognition Board. Since these administrative steps had not been completed, the CAA was not yet obliged to engage in collective bargaining, and no industrial relations offence had been committed.

The decision provides important guidance on interpreting deeming provisions in employment law, emphasising that courts should identify the legislative purpose and apply the fiction only as far as necessary to achieve that purpose, whilst avoiding interpretations that would render the provision ineffective.

The Board's approach demonstrates how statutory interpretation must balance competing policy objectives - here, ensuring continuity of union representation whilst maintaining the integrity of industrial relations procedures and certainty for employers regarding their obligations.