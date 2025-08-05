The Privy Council's recent judgement in Lutchmee Narain Dhunnoo v Shyam Kumar Cheekooree provides significant clarification on the appellate framework governing Fair Rent Tribunal decisions, particularly regarding evidential standards in commercial property disputes.

Background and procedural history

The dispute originated from a Fair Rent Tribunal determination concerning market rent for commercial premises within the Le Royal Complex, Rose Hill. Following the tribunal's decision, the appellant challenged the determination before the Supreme Court of Mauritius, which dismissed the appeal. The matter subsequently proceeded to the Privy Council.

The case centred on two principal grounds: the tribunal's evaluation of competing valuation evidence and its temporal approach to assessing market rent values.

Evidential standards and credibility assessment

The appellant's primary contention concerned the tribunal's preference for the respondent's valuation evidence over that of his own expert. The tribunal had explicitly justified this preference by reference to the appellant's failure to provide adequate documentary substantiation for the valuation conclusions.

This aspect of the judgement reinforces established principles regarding the burden of proof in property valuation disputes. The tribunal's approach—favouring evidence supported by concrete documentation over unsupported expert opinion—demonstrates the continuing importance of comprehensive evidential preparation in such proceedings.

The Privy Council's endorsement of this approach establishes clear guidance on how tribunals should approach competing expert evidence, particularly where documentary support varies significantly between parties.

Temporal considerations in rent assessment

The second ground challenged the tribunal's reliance on 2017 rent values rather than those applicable to the original 2013 application date. The Privy Council's analysis revealed that this temporal shift was legally justified, as the relevant evidence related to a subsequent 2017 application rather than the earlier proceedings.

This distinction highlights the critical importance of identifying the correct factual matrix for any given determination. The judgement clarifies that tribunals must assess evidence contemporaneous with the specific application under consideration, rather than applying historical data from earlier proceedings.

Appellate procedure and new grounds

The case also addressed procedural aspects of the appellate process. The appellant sought to introduce a fresh ground challenging the tribunal's decision-making procedure, which the Privy Council refused to permit. This refusal reinforced the established principle that new grounds should ordinarily be raised at first instance rather than introduced for the first time on appeal.

This procedural ruling maintains judicial efficiency whilst ensuring that all parties have appropriate opportunity to address relevant issues at the appropriate stage of proceedings.

Legal framework and statutory interpretation

The judgement provided valuable clarification of section 15(1) of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1999, which restricts appeals from Fair Rent Tribunals to points of law only. The Privy Council's analysis demonstrates how this statutory framework operates in practice, distinguishing between questions of law (which are appealable) and findings of fact (which are generally not).

This distinction proves particularly significant in valuation disputes, where the boundary between legal principle and factual determination can prove contentious.

Broader implications

Dhunnoo v Cheekooree establishes important precedent beyond the immediate landlord-tenant context. The judgement's emphasis on evidential standards and procedural regularity provides guidance applicable across various tribunal jurisdictions.

The decision reinforces that successful appeals require identification of genuine legal error rather than mere disagreement with factual findings. This principle, whilst well-established, receives clear articulation in the context of property disputes.

The judgement also demonstrates the Privy Council's continuing role in maintaining consistency across Commonwealth jurisdictions, particularly regarding fundamental principles of evidence and procedure.

The decision ultimately serves as a reminder that tribunal proceedings, whilst less formal than traditional court hearings, remain subject to established legal principles regarding evidence, procedure, and appellate review. Success in such proceedings continues to depend upon thorough preparation and proper understanding of the applicable legal framework.