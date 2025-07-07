The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council has delivered a significant ruling in Ashley Dawson-Damer v Grampian Trust Company Ltd and another (The Bahamas) that clarifies the boundaries of trustee discretion in discretionary trust management. The July 2025 judgement addresses fundamental questions about fiduciary duties, beneficiary rights, and the proper exercise of discretionary powers within trust structures.

The dispute's foundation

Ashley Dawson-Damer challenged decisions made by Grampian Trust Company regarding the Glenfinnan Settlement, arguing that the trustees had improperly exercised their discretion by transferring substantially all trust assets into new trusts that excluded her as a beneficiary. The beneficiary contended that Grampian had failed to adequately consider her circumstances before making these significant structural changes, effectively cutting her and her children from future distributions.

The case turned on whether the trustees had properly exercised their discretionary powers or had breached their fiduciary duties through inadequate deliberation. Ashley argued that Grampian had either ignored relevant considerations or taken irrelevant factors into account, fundamentally misconstruing the settlor's intentions regarding the trust's ongoing administration.

Settlor intention and trust evolution

Central to the judgement was the identification of the settlor's intentions, with the court examining the historical context of the trust's establishment by George Skelton Yuill through his company, Spey Limited. Ashley maintained that the trustees had fundamentally misunderstood the settlor's intention to maintain the Glenfinnan Settlement for all descendants' benefit, including her lineage.

The ruling scrutinised the trust's evolution over decades, examining how successive structural changes had altered the original framework whilst considering whether these modifications remained consistent with the settlor's broader objectives. This historical analysis proved crucial in determining whether Grampian's decisions fell within acceptable bounds of discretionary power.

Judicial findings and precedent

Lords Burrows and Rose acknowledged that Grampian had overlooked certain critical aspects concerning Ashley's needs and circumstances. However, the court determined that the trustees had acted within their rights as delineated by the settlor's intentions for the trust's future direction. The judgement recognised procedural failings in assessing Ashley's position whilst emphasising the difficulty in establishing material breach of trust sufficient to warrant intervention.

The ruling established that trustees must exercise discretions within the framework of settlor intentions, ensuring comprehensive consideration of relevant factors. However, the court determined that Grampian's decisions were reached in good faith based on their understanding of the settlor's goals, maintaining judicial deference to trustee discretion where properly exercised.

Implications for trust practice

The Privy Council's judgement reinforces the complex balance between trustee fiduciary duties and the discretionary powers essential for effective trust management. Whilst acknowledging that Ashley's concerns about inadequate deliberation raised valid points, the court concluded these did not constitute breaches warranting the decisions' reversal.

The ruling provides important guidance on the standard required for challenging trustee decisions, emphasising that beneficiaries must demonstrate more than mere disagreement with trustees' conclusions. The case highlights the inherent difficulties faced by excluded beneficiaries in trust litigation, particularly where historical intentions may conflict with contemporary interpretations of trust purposes.

The decision ultimately clarifies existing precedents regarding trust responsibilities whilst underscoring the complexities of familial disputes over trust distributions. It demonstrates how beneficiaries must navigate intricate legal waters when challenging trustee decisions, with outcomes potentially affecting multiple generations of discretionary trust beneficiaries.