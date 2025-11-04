Manchester-based Express Solicitors has successfully attracted private equity investment from Ufenau Capital Partners, a move set to significantly accelerate the growth of this flourishing personal injury law firm. With a recent announcement detailing a notable rise in turnover—now standing at £88.5 million compared to last year’s £70.6 million, inclusive of figures from sister company Ontime Reports—this investment will bolster Express's ongoing strategy of acquisition-based expansion.

CEO James Maxey remarked “This is a milestone transaction for Express Solicitors. We’re in our 25th anniversary year, we’ve recently celebrated 65 internal promotions and the successful acquisitions of HNK Solicitors and Graham Coffey & Co. Solicitors.” The firm’s achievements extend to its increasing prominence in the legal sector, as demonstrated by its ascent in The Lawyer’s UK 200 rankings, climbing from #70 last year to #64 while also earning accolades as an Outstanding place to work by Best Companies.

The collaboration with Ufenau, a private equity fund that emphasises Buy-&-Build strategies for high-growth service companies, is expected to provide the necessary strategic and financial resources to enhance Express Solicitors' capabilities in delivering top-notch services to clients who have suffered injuries. Ufenau will maintain close collaboration with the firm's existing management team to ensure smooth integration of their growth initiatives.

Ralf Flore, Managing Partner at Ufenau, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating “We are really excited to partner with James and the team at Express Solicitors, not only does this mark Ufenau’s first platform investment in the UK market since we opened the office in 2024, it serves as a strong platform to execute our systematic Buy-&-Build approach, while building on our expertise in the highly fragmented sector of professional legal services.”

Meanwhile, Express Solicitors is expanding its workforce, attracting considerable interest from potential candidates in both legal and non-legal roles across the organisation, indicating a robust future ahead.