In the past, being private equity-owned was something that some quarters of the legal industry shied away from. The risks often seemed to outweigh the rewards – the possibility of diluted control, disruptions to carefully built internal cultures and the potential of intensified targets. The legal sector has traditionally been a haven of partnership structures and organic growth.

However, the 16th edition of IRN Legal Reports’ UK Legal Services Market Trends Report highlights the growing presence of private equity in the market. The report estimated that nearly 1/3 of mergers and acquisitions identified in 2025 involved either private equity backed law firms, or new investments by PE businesses.

Private equity can be a real game changer for firms. Investment from capital partners has critically shaped the paths of many high-profile law firms. There is a significant opportunity both for law firms across the sector and for investors in a market that has only recently moved to the forefront of industry debate.

What is driving change in PE investment in the legal sector?

In their 2024/2025 Briefing, HSBC’s Law firm strategy and investment survey revealed that 49% of law firm leaders expected a merger or acquisition in their growth journey. However, only 8% were seeking private equity investment. Compare this to the same report the following year 2025/2026, almost a quarter of leaders were seeing a stronger case for private equity than in 2023. Of course, there is still scepticism in some areas, but the growing trend of PE investment is getting more and more difficult to ignore.

The opportunity to secure external investment has been available to UK law firms since 2012. Yet, until relatively recently, legal services largely sat outside the scope of serious institutional investment. A few firms saw early investment, such as Stowe in 2017, but the turning point truly arrived in 2024.

Reports suggest that in the UK, private equity investment into law firms reached record levels in 2024. A significant number of deals were sealed in that year, but other studies suggest that the completed transactions represented only ‘the tip of the iceberg’ in terms of investor and firm interest. Several landmark deals took place which seem to have drawn the interest of other investors.

There were further transactions in 2025, and that trend is likely to continue over 2026 and beyond. Investors have realised that there is an opportunity for them, as well as firms, to scale through organic growth and buy-and-build. This supports firms behind the scenes to focus on the client and creates a platform for cross-selling both geographically and in terms of specialisms. As such, we are also seeing a growth in globalisation of the legal sector.

So, what has changed?

In my view, it is not about regulation and certainly not about compromised ethical or professional standards. Historically, barriers like partnership economics and dynamics, perceptions of key person risk and limited scalability appear to have discouraged long-term capital investment. Today, the assessment is fast changing because of a confluence of events, at the centre of which is client attitude and expectations. Firms are reckoning with their ability to meet those expectations without external investment.

Client expectations moved first. The legal sector must follow.

Many legal services are not discretionary. Demand is persistent and often driven by life or business events rather than economic cycles. What is changing, and has moved considerably since the pandemic years, is how clients locate legal services and how they choose to engage with their advisers.

What they reasonably expect in return is shaping progress. Clients expect legal services to mirror other consumer services they use. They assume a level of responsiveness, transparency and continuity that requires open-mindedness by providers (i.e. firm leaders). Furthermore, they expect investment in systems, leadership and infrastructure. Delivering that consistently – across teams, services and locations – is difficult without effective platforms and long-term planning.

This is the context in which private capital has re-examined our sector. Investment did not create these expectations; it followed them. Too often, private equity’s growing interest in legal services is framed as a story about ownership, consolidation and financial return. While investors do not invest without some prospect of return, capital interest is better understood as a response to something more fundamental: a shift in client expectations and the asymmetrical capacity of our sector to respond to those expectations.

Investment enables innovation

As the legal sector attempts to maintain pace with the changing landscape of client needs, both geographically, economically and regarding technology, innovation has become the central pillar of how we make progress. With private equity, progress is viewed in terms of opportunity and destination, rather than a replication of what has gone before. Whilst this is rarely fully predictable, the capital interest of private equity means firms can move with cultural and socio-economic shifts by innovating in technology, governance, leadership capability and operating models that support consistent service delivery and growth.

There is undoubtedly a cost to this investment, the path is not linear, and returns are not immediate. However, the horizon of private capital is longer and that is the key. Moreover, innovation is not about replacing professional judgement, but about removing friction around experienced lawyers so that judgement can be applied more effectively and consistently.

Technology plays a role here, but it is only part of the picture. Equally important is investment in people, shared standards, supervision, and the ability to plan beyond short-term financial cycles. There are areas where, in my experience, partnership structures can struggle – not through lack of will but often through structural constraint and misalignment.

Growth as a consequence, not an objective

When firms are clear about their purpose and expertise, growth becomes a consequence of innovation and opportunity rather than its goal. Growth starts with a focus on who we are trying to serve and how we can best do so.

Scale allows quality to be made repeatable and thus ensures that clients experience the same standards, depth of expertise and professional care wherever and whenever they engage. In specialist areas such as family law, that consistency matters. It builds trust, supports better outcomes, and reduces the variability that can undermine confidence.

Long-term capital supports this by encouraging firms to invest ahead of demand, develop leadership depth and stay the course, rather than being tempted by opportunistic diversification or short-term revenue hits. In other words, proactivity trumps reactivity.

A maturing sector

The increasing interest in the legal services from private equity reflects an assessment by capital sponsors of an opportunity to get involved in a sector that is fast adapting to meet modern client expectations. Undoubtedly, regulation and attitudes have also matured, governance structures are clearer, and operating models, including technology, now support quality at scale in ways that were not previously possible. It is this confluence of factors which is driving the acceleration we are now witnessing.

Seen through this lens, investment is not a threat to professional standards or culture. When aligned properly, it is a mechanism for enabling innovation for client benefit – and for building firms that are better equipped to serve clients consistently and responsibly over time, while remaining highly successful.

This dynamic is now attracting capital at a greater scale, reflecting growing confidence in the sector’s fundamentals and its capacity for sustainable growth. For investors, resilient demand combined with low levels of consolidation is compelling. For firms, it presents and opportunity to build stronger, more durable organisations.

Naturally, private capital will not be for everyone. It may not be for most. But for those firms with clarity of ambition and a plan to realise it, our experience is that a private capital partnership can be a real game changer.