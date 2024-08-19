Premier league partnership highlights new legal offering for sports sector

Thackray Williams, a prominent law firm with offices in London and Kent, has announced a new partnership with Premier League football club Crystal Palace. This collaboration is set to showcase the firm's unique offering of affordable legal services tailored specifically to the sports sector. The partnership will see the Thackray Williams brand prominently displayed during Palace's home matches at Selhurst Park, reaching a global audience through pitch-side LED displays and stadium screens.

The partnership marks a significant step for Thackray Williams as it strengthens its presence in the sports industry. "This partnership reinforces Thackray Williams’ growing influence in the sports sector, and our commitment to providing affordable legal expertise to athletes, clubs, and organisations at all levels," said Lewis Glasson, a partner at the firm who leads their sports sector division.

Lewis Glasson, who has a background as a barrister and solicitor with rights of audience in the Higher Courts of England and Wales, emphasised the firm's unique approach. "We’re different to other legal firms operating in the sport sector," he explained. "Sport is a big business, with stakeholders at various levels, from elite professionals to grassroots community clubs. People and businesses at all levels and of all abilities have legal issues, such as disputes, commercial deals, or regulatory compliance. Not everyone can afford top-level City of London rates, and there is a growing demand for affordable, specialist legal advice in this sector."

Thackray Williams positions itself as a challenger firm, providing the expertise clients need at competitive rates. The firm’s approach is to democratise access to specialist sports legal advice, offering services that range from routine contracts to handling national and international disputes.

Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer at Crystal Palace, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Thackray Williams’ commitment to excellence, paired with nurturing talent and proactively supporting their local communities, aligns with the values that run through the core of Palace, so we’re delighted to welcome them as our latest local partner."

This partnership is not just a local initiative but also part of Thackray Williams’ broader strategy to expand its reach beyond its regional roots. "The Partnership with Crystal Palace shows how the firm has grown from leading regional firm to having a City, and now national and international presence," Glasson noted.

Football fans will see the Thackray Williams branding for the first time during Palace's first home game of the season on August 24, when they face West Ham. This collaboration is expected to boost the visibility of Thackray Williams, aligning their brand with one of the Premier League's established clubs and reinforcing their commitment to making high-quality legal services accessible to a wider audience within the sports industry.