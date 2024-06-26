Premier investigations and white collar defense partner Antonin Lévy and his preeminent litigation boutique join Paul Hastings in Paris

In a strategic move to bolster its Paris presence and enhance its global litigation capabilities, Paul Hastings LLP announced today the addition of premier white collar defense and investigations lawyer, Antonin Lévy, along with his esteemed boutique firm, Antonin Lévy & Associés.

The 12-lawyer team, featuring Antonin Lévy, partners Ophélia Claude, and Joris Monin de Flaugergues, as well as nine associates, will be integrated into Paul Hastings’ global network by September 1, 2024.

Recognised in both Chambers and the Legal 500 for excellence in white collar crime (Band 1) and corporate compliance and investigations, Antonin Lévy and his team specialise in areas such as white collar crime litigation, compliance, internal investigations, and business and human rights. They also bring notable expertise in multilateral development bank investigations and high-profile ESG litigation.

"Antonin is the leading investigations and white collar lawyer in France," said firm Chair Frank Lopez. "His team’s synergy with our existing clients and their exceptional experience will benefit our global litigation practice immensely. This addition underscores our ongoing investment in Paris and our commitment to addressing the complex needs of our blue-chip clients worldwide."

Antonin Lévy is renowned for his role in prominent French disputes and significant trials, having represented global giants like Google, Apple, Continental Airlines, Facebook, Bouygues, TotalEnergies, and Renault. His accolades include being named "Lawyer of the Year" for criminal defense by Best Lawyers in 2023 and repeatedly listed among the "Top 40 Lawyers of CAC40" by Forbes/La Lettre des Juristes d’Affaires. He is also in the Legal 500 “Hall of Fame.”

"Antonin sets new global standards in litigation," said investigations and white collar defense partner Bob Luskin. "His team’s immediate impact will be felt by our clients who demand excellence in every jurisdiction."

Antonin Lévy commented, "Joining Paul Hastings’ robust global platform offers significant opportunities for our clients, especially in cross-border litigation and compliance. Our aim is to become the major player in complex transnational litigation in Europe and beyond."

Partners Ophélia Claude and Joris Monin de Flaugergues are noted for their expertise in high-profile white collar crime and ESG litigation.

Antonin Lévy and his team’s arrival is part of a series of strategic hires at Paul Hastings, reflecting the firm's strengthening global litigation practice. Other notable hires include Stuart Alford KC, international arbitration experts Oliver Browne and Garreth Wong, trial and regulatory enforcement lawyer Manuel Berrelez, complex commercial litigators Paul Genender, Josh Berman, and Susan Leader, a six-partner IP litigator team, white collar and investigations partner Adam Fee, investigations and SEC enforcement partner Brad Bondi, and international arbitration partner Jonathan Hamilton.