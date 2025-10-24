The High Court has sanctioned a restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 for Poundland Limited, the discount retail chain operating approximately 800 stores across the United Kingdom. Sir Alastair Norris approved the plan on 26 August 2025, exercising cross-class cram-down powers to bind dissenting landlord classes to the restructuring despite their rejection at creditors' meetings.

The restructuring arose from significant financial distress following unsuccessful diversification into chilled and frozen foods and e-commerce. Increased operating costs, compounded by rises in National Insurance contributions and the living wage, eroded profitability dramatically. EBITDA declined from £87 million in FY22 to just £25 million in FY24, with projections showing a negative £117 million for FY25.

Parent company Pepco NV initially attempted a sale process in spring 2024, but potential purchasers withdrew due to sharply declining profitability. As continuing owner, Pepco undertook a strategic review identifying significant over-renting in the leasehold portfolio through analysis by CBRE. Whilst consensual negotiations achieved amendments for some landlords, the scale of the portfolio and market constraints prevented a complete consensual restructuring within the timeframe dictated by cash flow pressures.

A second competitive sales process launched in April 2025 canvassed 29 potential bidders. Seven submitted indicative offers, each attributing no value to equity and proceeding on the basis that leasehold restructuring would follow. The successful bidder, Peach Bidco (a Gordon Brothers entity), agreed to provide working capital facilities totalling £80 million, with Pepco subordinating its secured loan of £30 million and leaving unsecured loans of approximately £245 million outstanding.

The jurisdictional gateway

The court first addressed whether the statutory conditions for sanctioning were met. Evidence established that without the restructuring plan, Poundland would enter administration imminently. The relevant alternative was an asset-realisation administration, not trading administration, given the extent of financial distress and the absence of any credible purchaser for the business as a going concern at realisable value.

The plan divided creditors into eight classes based on their legal rights. Class A landlords (with rents at or below £50,000 annually) were unimpaired and voted unanimously in favour. Development category landlords and general creditors also approved. However, Classes B and C landlords—those facing rent reductions or potential lease terminations—rejected the plan by the requisite statutory majorities.

Cross-class cram-down

The court was satisfied that dissenting landlords would be no worse off under the plan than in the relevant alternative. In an asset-realisation administration, affected landlords would face rent cessation whilst properties remained occupied during trading-out periods, followed by dilapidation claims and void periods before re-letting. The plan provided Class B landlords with adjusted rents calculated to ensure store viability, whilst preserving their right to terminate leases after two years if circumstances changed.

Sir Alastair found no unfair allocation of benefits amongst creditor classes. The differential treatment of landlords reflected the rational basis that rent reductions corresponded to the degree necessary to make stores sustainable. An expert allocation of benefits report by FTI Consulting, whilst acknowledged as having inherent limitations, supported the fairness assessment. The court noted that Pepco bore a significant sacrifice, contributing 54.4% of total contributions whilst receiving only 12.8% of benefits, demonstrating the parent company's commitment as a responsible seller.

The restructuring plan represents a pragmatic solution preserving 13,100 jobs and enabling the business to continue trading whilst implementing a turnaround strategy. The judgement underscores the court's willingness to sanction Part 26A plans where robust evidence establishes that dissenting creditors receive better outcomes than in the relevant alternative, even where significant classes reject the proposals.