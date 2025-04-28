The Charity Commission, in collaboration with Pro Bono Economics, has unveiled findings from a major research initiative examining trustee motivations and skills. This comprehensive survey, which gathered over 2,000 responses from trustees, highlights a predominantly positive sentiment among those involved in charity governance across England and Wales. An impressive eight in ten trustees indicated they would recommend the role to others, underlining the appeal and satisfaction derived from trusteeship. The survey sheds light not only on how trustees feel about their experiences but also on the skills and demographics of this crucial segment of the charity sector.

The report indicates that trustees find significant value in their positions, with opportunities for professional growth being particularly pronounced among younger trustees. Over half of those aged under 30 reported that their trusteeship supported their career development. More broadly, six in ten trustees expressed that their roles allow them to make a positive impact on society, while nearly 40% felt a greater sense of personal fulfilment due to their involvement.

Moreover, the research shows that trustees generally feel well-prepared for their responsibilities, with 95% claiming to understand their roles adequately. However, some boards may still need additional expertise, particularly in areas such as legal, anti-fraud, and marketing skills. A quarter of respondents stated they sought external legal advice, pointing to gaps in relevant skills within board membership.

The demographic findings indicate a positive trend towards gender balance, with female trustees constituting 43% of the sample, up from 36% in previous years. However, the trustee population remains predominantly older, with over half being retired, and just 8% aged 44 or younger. The representation of ethnic minorities among trustees also falls short compared to the general population, creating an opportunity to enhance diversity within boards.

David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission, insightfully remarked, “This rich and detailed research gives us valuable new insights into the people on whom all charities, of all sizes, ultimately rely.” His hopes for the research outcomes include fostering a stronger pipeline of diverse and skilled individuals willing to volunteer as trustees. Anoushka Kenley, from Pro Bono Economics, added optimism to the discourse, stating, “This new research provides plenty of room for optimism, with the vast majority of trustees saying that they find their role rewarding.”

The publication of this report forms a crucial part of the Charity Commission's ongoing commitment to promote trusteeship, aligning with its 5-year strategy aimed at attracting and retaining talent within the sector. The insights derived from this large-scale research highlight both the rewarding nature of trusteeship and the need for continuous efforts to improve diversity and representation within trustee boards.