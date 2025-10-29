On October 28th, 2025, Portugal’s parliament made a historic move by approving amendments to the Nationality Law, a decision confirmed by Global Citizen Solutions (GCS), an advisory firm specialising in citizenship and residency planning. The proposed changes are designed to extend residency requirements for citizenship eligibility, introduce new knowledge and financial criteria, and enforce stricter regulations concerning criminal records. One notable alteration is the potential shift in the countdown for citizenship, set to commence from the date of residency card issuance, rather than the application submission date. It is critical to note that these changes will primarily affect citizenship application timelines and requirements, leaving residency or Golden Visa processes unchanged.

Joana Mendonça, General Counsel at GCS, stated that "While Parliament has approved the amendments, it is essential to note that the law is not yet enacted. All changes must await presidential review and potential constitutional scrutiny before they take effect." This indicates a waiting period before these new rules can come into play. Notably, existing citizenship applications will continue to be assessed under the previous legal framework.

For all stakeholders involved, here are the key points to consider: the residency pathways for Golden Visa and other residence permits remain unaffected; the new citizenship rules will influence applications submitted only after the law is enacted; non-EU/CPLP nationals will now require ten years of residence, while EU and CPLP nationals will need seven years; there are also new knowledge and eligibility requirements, necessitating applicants to show cultural, civic, and language proficiencies alongside stricter criminal record standards; in family cases, at least one parent must have been a legal resident for five years prior to the child's birth to secure nationality.

Despite these changes, Portugal continues to promote a commendable combination of safety, high quality of life, and access to EU and Schengen mobility. If the amendments are enacted, the country will maintain a viable pathway to citizenship despite the potential extension of residency periods from five years to seven or ten years, depending on nationality. This solidifies Portugal’s position among EU countries for offering outstanding benefits such as Europe’s most flexible residence regime for Golden Visa holders, allowance for dual citizenship, continued availability of investor and remote worker visas, and a successful framework for long-term integration and mobility within the EU. Moreover, Permanent Residency (PR) is a significant advantage achievable after just five years, independent of citizenship status and fully in compliance with EU regulations, starting from the issuance of the first residency card.

As the law awaits further action, the President has several options: ratify the law immediately, send it back to Parliament for revisions, or refer particular provisions to the Constitutional Court for review.