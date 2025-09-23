Portolano Cavallo, a premier Italian law firm renowned for its expertise in the Digital-Media-Tech and Life Sciences-Healthcare sectors, has appointed Jeremy Maltby as a partner to bolster its presence in the U.S. and enhance its cross-border practice. With a strong foundation in both private practice and government, Jeremy Maltby will be based in Washington, D.C. and will play a significant role in advising U.S. companies that are investing or operating in Italy on various legal matters.

Maltby brings to the firm over 25 years of extensive legal experience, having previously served as Managing Partner of the Washington, D.C. office of O’Melveny & Myers. His résumé includes positions as Associate Deputy Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as a role as Senior Counsel and Special Assistant to President Barack Obama in the White House Counsel’s Office. A graduate of Harvard College and Columbia Law School, he has also clerked for Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter and is widely recognised for his contributions to appellate and Supreme Court law, complex civil litigation, and regulatory enforcement with critical cross-border implications.

Jeremy Maltby’s rich background includes living in Rome, where he represented numerous U.S. clients in legal matters connected to Italy, and he is fluent in Italian. In his new role at Portolano Cavallo, he will advise clients on issues such as regulatory risk, due diligence, internal investigations, compliance, and complex litigation addressing white-collar crime, anti-corruption, and data privacy among other areas.

Francesco Portolano, co-founder of Portolano Cavallo, expressed confidence in Maltby’s capabilities, stating “Jeremy’s stellar track record, combined with his deep understanding of regulatory frameworks and cultural nuances, makes him an ideal partner for our U.S.-Italy cross-border practice.” He added that Maltby’s expertise will provide unique benefits to U.S. clients dealing with litigation and regulatory challenges in Italy.

Maltby himself noted the significance of this moment, stating “This is a pivotal moment for cross-border legal strategy. Huge opportunities are emerging for investment in both the U.S. and Europe. At the same time, growing regulatory and enforcement complexity, together with geopolitical risk, is creating significant challenges on both sides of the Atlantic.” He emphasised that clients require counsel who can navigate seamlessly between these two legal systems, affirming that Portolano Cavallo is strategically positioned to fulfil this demand.

As the go-to firm for Digital-Media-Tech and Life Sciences-Healthcare, Portolano Cavallo combines sector leadership with cross-border perspectives, ensuring they deliver best-in-class U.S.-Italy legal counsel for their clients.