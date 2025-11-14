The government has announced a significant policy shift that will see the abolition of police and crime commissioners (PCCs) as part of a broader reform strategy aimed at enhancing policing across the UK. This change is expected to save taxpayers at least £100 million, which will be reinvested into frontline policing, providing resources to tackle crime effectively. Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, articulated the rationale for this decision by stating that “the introduction of police and crime commissioners by the last government was a failed experiment.”

Since their inception in 2012, PCCs have been responsible for holding police forces accountable; however, public engagement with these officials has been notably low. Many voters are unaware of their local PCCs or their roles, with two in five individuals reportedly not even knowing that PCCs exist. The government believes that by removing PCCs, it can cut unnecessary bureaucracy and redirect the funds saved to bolster neighbourhood policing efforts, with at least £20 million anticipated to be reinvested annually, which equates to funding for approximately 320 constables.

Under the new framework, the responsibilities of PCCs will largely be transferred to regional mayors and, where no mayor exists, to elected council leaders. Special considerations will be given to the devolved governance arrangements in Wales, ensuring that services for victims and witnesses currently offered by PCCs will be maintained during this transitional phase, slated for completion by the end of the next electoral cycle in 2028.

The abolition of PCCs forms a crucial part of a series of anticipated reforms aiming to elevate national policing standards and decrease the disparities in crime outcomes across different regions. This will be further detailed in the forthcoming Police Reform White Paper, which is expected to introduce new powers and enhance the focus on community policing. Shabana Mahmood emphasised that “the savings will fund more neighbourhood police on the beat across the country, fighting crime and protecting our communities.”

In addition to the restructuring of governance, the government has revealed a commitment to establishing a new National Centre of Policing, which will unify key support services like IT and forensics under one umbrella to optimise public expenditure. Robust performance management frameworks are also set to be introduced in order to uplift standards within police forces nationwide.

This ambitious reform agenda will work in conjunction with the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, which promises dedicated officers for every community, consistent police presence during peak hours, and an increase in neighbourhood officers to 3,000 by spring of next year. This comprehensive approach aims not only to improve local safety but also to ensure that communities feel supported and engaged with their police services moving forward.