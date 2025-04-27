The government is poised to introduce significant reforms to police accountability, as an amendment to the ongoing Crime and Policing Bill is tabled in Parliament. As part of these reforms, the Home Office has announced a provision that will grant firearms officers a presumption of anonymity while they are undergoing criminal trials following a shooting. This measure is intended to provide protection during court proceedings and media coverage found prior to a conviction.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasised that “the proud British tradition of policing by consent depends on mutual bonds of trust between the police and the communities they serve.” The changes aim to address concerns raised during the recent accountability review, which uncovered a lack of confidence in the existing systems for holding police officers accountable. There have been long-standing issues with delays and confusion within misconduct proceedings, which impact both complainants and the officers being investigated.

Alongside the anonymity measure, the proposed amendments will accelerate investigations related to police use of force and enhance victims’ rights. These changes include aligning the referral thresholds for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to streamline case handling, allowing the IOPC to refer cases to the CPS when sufficient evidence is available, and placing the IOPC's victims’ right to review policy on a statutory basis.

“The progress that has been made on vital accountability reform should be welcomed,” said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, reflecting a positive shift in ensuring that officers can fulfil their duties without disproportionate repercussions. Chief Constable BJ Harrington, leading the accountability review, stated, “These are positive changes which will ensure that the public interest is served.”

This latest move is part of a broader effort by the government to enhance public trust in policing and allow officers in demanding roles to perform their duties effectively and confidently, knowing that the systems in place are fair and efficient, providing them with the necessary support while serving the community. Additional reforms, including new regulations enabling chiefs to dismiss underqualified officers, further indicate the government’s commitment to modernising policing standards.