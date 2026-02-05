Pogust Goodhead has made a significant move by appointing Gemma Anderson as a partner, a strategic decision that underscores the firm’s commitment to growth and developing senior talent. This appointment comes as the Mariana litigation progresses through the High Court in London. Gemma will work closely with Jonathan Wheeler, who leads the Mariana case, marking a reunion after fourteen years of collaboration at Morrison & Foerster, where they successfully navigated numerous high-stakes disputes together.

A highly regarded commercial litigator, Gemma Anderson brings a wealth of experience in handling complex cross-border disputes. Before joining Pogust Goodhead, she was a partner at Quinn Emanuel’s London office for two years, specialising in high-value commercial cases. The synergy between Gemma and Jonathan is expected to enhance their capabilities in managing the pressing challenges of the Mariana litigation.

Alicia Alinia, the CEO of Pogust Goodhead, expressed her enthusiasm for Gemma’s appointment by stating, “Gemma’s appointment is a fantastic moment for Pogust Goodhead. Her arrival is a clear signal of the team and platform we are building for the future - deep expertise, strong leadership, and the capacity to run major international cases at scale. We’re delighted to welcome her as a partner.”

Jonathan Wheeler echoed this sentiment, saying, “Gemma is an exceptional disputes lawyer and a natural fit for the Mariana team. We worked closely for fourteen years at Morrison & Foerster, and I’ve seen first-hand the rigour and relentless drive she brings to complex cross-border matters. Her appointment strengthens our ability to deliver for clients as we build on the milestone liability decision and move into the next phase of the case.”

Gemma herself is excited about the opportunity, remarking, “I’m thrilled to be joining Pogust Goodhead at such a pivotal moment for the Mariana litigation. This is a truly landmark case - not only for the communities affected, but for what it represents globally on access to justice and corporate accountability. I’m looking forward to working with Jonathan and the wider team to help secure a fair outcome for hundreds of thousands of victims.”

The Mariana proceedings involve more than 600,000 Brazilian individuals, businesses, municipalities, religious institutions, and Indigenous communities impacted by the catastrophic 2015 Fundão dam collapse in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Following the English court’s liability decision on 14 November 2025, the case is now entering its second stage, focusing on damages and loss quantification. This pivotal moment for both the firm and the case signals a determined push towards achieving justice for those affected.