In a significant address at the Civil Society Summit held at the Science Museum, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer expressed his appreciation for the collaboration between the government and various civil society organisations. He stated, "It’s fantastic to be with you all," acknowledging the presence of many friends and colleagues who play crucial roles in driving innovation and change in society. Starmer highlighted the importance of the summit, marking it as a pivotal moment in delivering on the priorities of working people while fostering a sense of community through collaboration.

Reflecting on his time in opposition, Starmer recalled a promise made 18 months prior: "[political content redacted] we would work in partnership with you." He reinforced his commitment to this promise since taking office, illustrating how the government aims to keep its doors open for active collaboration. He emphasised that today's summit represents a new type of relationship between government and civil society, asserting, "not the hierarchical, top-down approach of the state working on its own."

Today’s announcement included a substantial £53 million investment into the Drive Project, which focuses on tackling domestic abuse, a critical issue that directly impacts many lives. The initiative involves civil society organisations and reflects the government's intention to address social challenges collaboratively, highlighting their vital role in areas where governmental reach may not extend.

Moreover, Starmer unveiled the Civil Society Covenant, a framework designed to ensure civil society's integral role in government decision-making. He stressed, "We’re not going to shut charities out and then expect you to pick up the pieces," reinforcing a commitment to genuine solutions rather than superficial slogans. The Prime Minister also discussed the launch of the Diagnosis Connect programme, which will link newly diagnosed patients to relevant charities directly. This innovation aims to ease the often challenging process of finding support within the health system, thereby improving patient experiences.

The Prime Minister was clear on his vision for governance, stating, "this is about rebalancing power and responsibility." He acknowledged a growing frustration among the public with the traditional political establishment, declaring, "people are tired of establishment figures who don’t listen to them." Starmer aims to change this narrative, focusing on bringing diverse voices into decision-making processes that affect their lives.

In concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to civil society members, stating, "Thank you for what you put in." He reaffirmed the government's promise to listen and work together, continually striving to build a better society rooted in shared values and mutual respect. This collaborative spirit is central to Starmer’s vision for the future of the UK, as he encourages a renewed sense of pride and community engagement.