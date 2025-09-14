Plural, the early-stage investment fund dedicated to empowering visionary founders on a tech-driven mission, has officially announced the hiring of Christopher Perry as its General Counsel. Christopher, who has been acknowledged as a Rising Star in venture capital by Legal 500 for 2024, transitions from his role as Senior Associate at Orrick, one of Europe’s prominent VC legal firms. Throughout his career, he has managed hundreds of transactions and provided guidance to businesses at various stages, from early-stage startups to major technology corporations like PayPal and Salesforce. His extensive experience also includes invaluable in-house roles at MMC Ventures and the Swedish growth investor Kinnevik, where he gained deep insights into the investment ecosystem, particularly in Europe and the United States.

In his new position at Plural, Christopher will handle all legal responsibilities, covering aspects such as fundraising, investment strategies, and compliance, while delivering strategic legal assistance to the firm’s portfolio companies. He will lead a dedicated legal team comprising four professionals located in London and Tallinn.

In discussing his new role, Christopher Perry stated: “Europe’s tech ecosystem has completely transformed since I started in venture, going from a handful of success stories to hundreds of companies reshaping entire industries. Yet many still face legal hurdles as they scale, from navigating cross-border regulation to finding the right support at the right time. Moving to Plural is a chance to be more hands-on; to support founders beyond transactions, and be a partner as they hire, expand and build. It’s an exciting time for the tech ecosystem here and I’m proud to join such an exceptional team.” His experience and enthusiasm signal a promising new chapter for Plural as it continues to champion ambitious founders in the tech landscape.