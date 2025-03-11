Planning reforms to accelerate growth

Dozens of clean energy projects, including wind and solar farms, will move to the front of the queue for grid connections as part of the government’s Plan for Change to achieve clean power by 2030. The landmark Planning and Infrastructure Bill, set to be introduced in Parliament this week, will prioritise transmission infrastructure, unlock investment worth £200 billion and protect consumers from volatile fossil fuel markets.

Current connection delays of up to ten years are creating uncertainty for businesses and communities, costing taxpayers millions and undermining energy security. The outdated ‘first come, first served’ process, which allows speculative projects to hold up viable infrastructure, will be replaced by a ‘first ready, first connected’ system. This change aims to bring forward crucial homegrown energy projects, reducing costs and ensuring a more stable power supply.

For decades, developers and energy companies have faced lengthy planning delays that hinder growth. The new Bill will streamline approval processes for major projects, including onshore and offshore wind, solar, hydrogen, carbon capture, and nuclear power. By fast-tracking these decisions, the government hopes to create thousands of jobs, stimulate economic growth, and provide cleaner energy for UK households.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner highlighted the need for reform, stating that time and again blockers have halted progress, weakening energy security and exposing the country to rising energy bills. She said the Planning and Infrastructure Bill would fix the broken system and get Britain building, ensuring a more secure energy future for future generations. She added that this was just one step in the government’s Plan for Change, designed to boost living standards, cut everyday costs, and drive economic prosperity.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband emphasised that the only way to break dependence on fossil fuel markets controlled by dictators was through clean, homegrown power. He said the government was tackling a broken planning system to push forward its clean energy superpower mission and Plan for Change, ensuring that every turbine, solar panel, and cable connected would help lower bills and secure the country’s energy future.

The Bill also includes measures to speed up approvals for nationally significant infrastructure projects, simplify consultation requirements, strengthen guidance for expert bodies and local authorities, and update National Policy Statements every five years to align with infrastructure priorities. The government aims to approve at least 150 major projects within this Parliament, nearly tripling previous figures and significantly accelerating clean energy deployment.

Key reforms include electricity bill discounts of up to £2,500 over ten years for residents living near new pylons, regulatory changes to unlock investment in long-duration electricity storage, and streamlining planning processes for electric vehicle charge points and onshore wind farms in Scotland. The government will also introduce measures to limit legal challenges against major infrastructure projects, ensuring they can progress without unnecessary delays.

This announcement follows the government’s commitment to a 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy, providing long-term certainty for supply chains and unlocking private investment for essential infrastructure. The Planning and Infrastructure Bill will also support efforts to build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years, recognising the crucial link between energy networks and housing development.

With Parliament set to debate the Bill, the government is working to ensure its swift passage into law. Reforms to the grid connection process are subject to final approval by Ofgem, which has indicated its support in principle. As the UK moves towards a cleaner, more resilient energy system, these measures are set to shape the country’s economic and environmental future.