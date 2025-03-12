Planning reforms aim to boost development

He said “The new Bill proposes welcome reforms that will no doubt speed up the delivery of infrastructure and housing projects. Granting councils the power to set their own planning fees is a well-received change and will enable local planning authorities to cover their costs with any additional money raised being invested back into the system to further aid delivery.”

The reforms also include changes to the Compulsory Purchase Order process, which will streamline land acquisition for infrastructure projects. Stuart Evans noted “Both local authorities and developers will greatly benefit from a streamlined Compulsory Purchase Order process, making it easier to buy land for essential infrastructure projects, speeding up project timelines and cutting down on costs. The removal of ‘Hope Value’ specifically will also vastly reduce cost of land acquisition. The changes will assist in facilitating local regeneration efforts through joint ventures.”

However, concerns remain regarding the proposed National Scheme of Delegation, which could limit local input in planning decisions. He said “Whilst a welcome change for developers, we still have reservations in relation to the proposed National Scheme of Delegation. The National Scheme of Delegation will reduce opportunities for public consultation and engagement in the planning process, risking the sidelining of local concerns in favour of national priorities. This potentially will make it harder for local communities to challenge major development projects.”

The Bill also aims to limit legal challenges to Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects, reducing them from three to one. Stuart Evans commented “The Bill also amends the number of ‘meritless’ legal challenges to Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects from three to one, raising questions about accountability and transparency in the scrutiny of large-scale infrastructure developments.”

The proposed reforms mark a significant shift in the UK’s planning system, aiming to balance development efficiency with community engagement and oversight.