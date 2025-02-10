Planning permission dispute over Pembrokeshire holiday park

Introduction

The High Court has ruled in favour of SPVRG Limited, a company formed by local residents, in its challenge against Pembrokeshire County Council's decision to grant planning permission for the expansion of a holiday park. The decision, delivered by His Honour Judge Jarman KC, highlighted significant conflicts with the local development plan and a lack of adequate reasoning from the council.

Background

The case centred around the council's approval for the installation of 48 holiday lodges and associated facilities at Heritage Park, Narberth. The development was to extend an existing caravan park, which already had 112 static plots. The council's planning officers had recommended refusal, citing conflicts with the development plan, particularly policies GN 17 and GN 19, which restrict such developments outside settlement boundaries.

The Council's Decision

Despite the officers' recommendations, the council's planning committee, and subsequently the full council, approved the application, citing economic benefits as a justification. The council argued that the economic impact, as assessed by Lichfields, outweighed the policy conflicts. The assessment suggested significant investment and job creation, which the council viewed as vital for local prosperity.

Legal Challenge

SPVRG Limited challenged the decision on two grounds: inadequate reasoning for the council's decision and an unreasonable approach to assessing economic benefits. The court agreed, noting that the council failed to address key issues such as the detrimental impact on existing sites and the unsustainable nature of the development.

Judgment

Judge Jarman KC found that the council's decision lacked sufficient reasoning, particularly concerning the development's sustainability and potential precedent-setting nature. The judgment emphasised the need for clear reasoning when departing from established planning policies, especially in cases with significant policy conflicts.

Economic Considerations

The court also scrutinised the economic assessment provided by the interested party, Heritage Leisure Development (Wales) Limited. While acknowledging potential benefits, the court found that the council's focus was too narrow, failing to adequately consider the broader economic impact, including potential detriments to existing businesses.

Relief and Implications

The court quashed the council's decision, remitting the matter for reconsideration. The judgment underscored the importance of adhering to planning policies and providing transparent reasoning, particularly when economic benefits are cited as justification for policy deviations.

Conclusion

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of balancing economic development with adherence to planning policies. It highlights the judicial scrutiny that can arise when councils deviate from established plans without clear and adequate reasoning.

